My Hero Academia Unleashes Season Five Finale Preview
The fifth season of My Hero Academia is about to come to a close, with the season finale set to air next week with today's installment bringing to a close the supervillain war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the upcoming finale of season five playing clean-up following the devastating battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, the stage is being set for a potential sixth season that will more than likely cover "The War Arc" which is easily one of the biggest battles in the history of UA Academy.comicbook.com
