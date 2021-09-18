CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Hero Academia Unleashes Season Five Finale Preview

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth season of My Hero Academia is about to come to a close, with the season finale set to air next week with today's installment bringing to a close the supervillain war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the upcoming finale of season five playing clean-up following the devastating battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro, the stage is being set for a potential sixth season that will more than likely cover "The War Arc" which is easily one of the biggest battles in the history of UA Academy.

My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Tragic Origin

My Villain Academia has given us a look into the origins of several of the antagonists that make up the League of Villains, with the likes of Toga, Twice, and Spinner being placed under the microscope in the final act of season five of My Hero Academia, but we received perhaps the most tragic tale when it comes to Shigaraki. With the heir of All For One also being the grandson of All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, the younger days of the decaying villain were filled with tragedy and a series of events that led to the antagonist we know today.
International Business Times

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 24: Shigaraki’s Awakening [Spoilers]

Tomura Shigaraki and Re-Destro’s battle is heading toward its climax in "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 24 (Episode 112). Suddenly, Shigaraki’s past returns to haunt him. The new episode is called "Tomura Shigaraki: Origin." The official promo trailer for Episode 24 is out teasing the intense battle between the...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Synopsis Sets Up Shigaraki's Next Flashback

One of the biggest elements of the current arc of My Hero Academia's fifth season, My Villain Academia, is exploring the tragic origins of the antagonists that make up the League of Villains, and perhaps there is no origin more tragic and horrific than that of All For One's heir apparent, Shigaraki. With the next episode seeing the battle between Shigaraki and Re-Destro hit a new level, it will also take the opportunity to further show us how the decaying criminal became the horrific leader of the League of Villains that we've come to know today.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts with Nana Shimura's Son

One of the most startling revelations in the history of My Hero Academia was the fact that All For One had taken in the grandson of All Might's mentor, Nana Shimura, to transform him into the villainous head of the League of Villains, Shigaraki. With the My Villain Academia Arc revealing the origin of Shigaraki, viewers were able to get an in-depth look at the life of Nana's son, Kotaro, and the heart-breaking chain of events that led to him pushing his own son into the life of villainy through abuse and a tragic event.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Manga to Take Break Due to Creator's Health

My Hero Academia's manga has confirmed it will be taking a break to focus on series creator Kohei Horikoshi's health. The manga has currently been in the midst of one intense chapter after another ever since the Final Act of the series began, and it seems like the wait for the next entry will be just a bit longer than initially expected. It was first reported that the manga would be taking a sudden break from the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now these reports have been confirmed by the series' official Twitter account.
gizmostory.com

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24: September 18 Release and Expecatations Based on Episode 23

My Hero Academia is a Japanese anime, action manga series. It has 4 seasons, and season 5 being released on March 27, 2021. Season 5 is directed by Masahiro Mukai and Kenji Nagasaki, and Bones is a production house. The story is about a boy, Izuku Midoriya, who doesn’t have any superhero powers in a world where almost everyone posses some superhero power. Then his life takes a turn when he meets the biggest superhero on the Earth, “All Might.”
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains How Trumpet's Meta Ability Works

My Villain Academia is getting ready to bring the fifth season of My Hero Academia to a close, with Shigaraki and his fellow members of the League of Villains battling against the Meta Liberation Army. While the MLA has seen Re-Destro taking the spotlight in his battle against Shigaraki, the villain known as Trumpet also had the opportunity to get some screen time as the powers of his Quirk were revealed as he stood behind dozens of members of the Meta Liberation Army in an attempt to eradicate one of the craziest looking League members in Spinner.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All Might's Isolation

The newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga is teasing All Might's isolation with its big cliffhanger. The Final Act of the series has been quite the transformative one for Izuku Midoriya as he's taken on the full burden of One For All's power while getting ready for the inevitable confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. But while it's been tough for Izuku, it's also been very eye-opening for All Might as well as not only have fans started to see a new side to him, but he's starting to see a new side to himself.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Dives Into Spinner's Origin Story

My Villain Academia has taken the opportunity to not only strengthen several members of the League of Villains, but has also dove into the origin stories of the likes of Shigaraki, Twice, and Toga to name a few. While not getting as much screen time as his villainous counterparts, the lizard-like ninja known as Spinner also had a brief re-telling of his origin story, which is far different from the other antagonists of the League. Though Spinner definitely isn't as strong as the likes of Shigaraki or Twice, he remains a pivotal member of the League of Villains.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Shigaraki's New Anime Design

My Hero Academia has shared the first look at Tomura Shigaraki's new design for the anime! The fifth season of the series will be nearing its end soon, and that also means that it is nearing the end of the fan favorite My Villain Academia arc. While fans are anxious to see how Tomura Shigaraki and the other members of the League of Villains fare in the battle against the Meta Liberation Army, the tide has begun to turn as each of them has begun to grow in their own special ways as they have pushed their quirks to the limits.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Team Explains the Manga's Sudden Break

My Hero Academia's team explained why the manga went on a sudden break. The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now dropped in Japan, and fans might have wondered why there was no new chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. Following reports that the series would be taking a sudden break, it was confirmed by Shueisha that My Hero Academia would indeed be taking a short hiatus due to the creator's health. But thankfully Shueisha also noted that this break won't be lasting for very long as the series is already gearing up for its return.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Surprises With Stealth Shigaraki Power Up

My Hero Academia is readying to bring My Villain Academia to a close, with the latest episode not only diving into the backstory of Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains and the heir apparent to All For One, but also showed off his battle against the head of the Meta Liberation Army, Re-Destro. In the latest episode of the fifth season, Shigaraki's powers have been growing exponentially, with the recent encounter against Re-Destro seemingly unlocking even more new secrets to his Quirk as well as the body that houses it.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Manga Confirms Return Date

My Hero Academia has confirmed the manga's return date! It was reported earlier this week that Kohei Horikoshi would be taking a sudden break from the series to focus on his health, and this was later confirmed to be the case when Shueisha announced that the series would be taking a short hiatus. Thankfully by the sounds of things, the hiatus for the series would not be lasting for long. In other good news, Shueisha confirmed that Horikoshi would already be returning to work for the next chapter of the series in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
