Truck convoy raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Saturday kicked off the 17th Annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Valerie Juarez

WATCH:

The event was a celebration of the trucking industry, its allied partners and law enforcement all working together to raise funds for Special Olympics.

Valerie Juarez

In 2020, despite a global pandemic, 100 trucks participated and raised over $70,000 for Special Olympics athletes in Wisconsin.

Saturday morning dozens gathered at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac where the trucks departed towards the EAA grounds in Oshkosh.

Valerie Juarez

Before the trucks left they held a special ceremony thanking all those who participated and are giving back to the organization.

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

Valerie Juarez

A Special Olympic athlete who rode in one of the trucks was so excited and shares his experience:

“My favorite part about the truck convoy is so much amazing things to me me. I love being part of the Special Olympics and this truck convoy. Getting support, being down there means very special to me,” said Hunter Gaughier, De Pere.

Watch below for a preview of what this weekend's event looked like:

And it wasn’t just truckers part of this convoy, but law enforcement joined too.

For one member of the Wisconsin State Patrol, this event has a special place in his heart.

Valerie Juarez

“Having a family member that enjoys being a Special Olympian it humbles you to know that these athletes are humans and they want to go out there and they want to compete, they want to have fun,” said Anthony Burrell, Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent.

These athletes want to have fun, regardless of ability or disability.

This year over 100 trucks joined the movement raising nearly 100 thousand dollars for about nine thousand Special Olympians in Wisconsin.