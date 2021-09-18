Heavy security amid Capitol riot supporters' rally
Authorities placed the area around the US Capitol under heavy security ahead of a rally on Saturday in support of rioters imprisoned after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. (Sept. 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/52418e018499428789b9f4c4f3758880.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0