Aerospace & Defense

Am I eligible to join a class-action for military discharge - Air Force?

Pinckneyville, IL
avvo.com
 8 days ago

A. I was discharged with a General (Under Honorable Conditions discharge for Minor disciplinary infractions following the deaths of 7 Airman in squadron and on base over a 1 year period. B. I received several boilerplate LOCs and LORs alleging an investigation took place with no attachments, or attachments with no cover memorandums or handling information as required by AFI 36-2907.

avvo.com

Military.com

Last of 17 Retired B-1s Sent to Boneyard as Air Force Preps for B-21s

The Air Force has sent the last of a batch of 17 of its oldest and most worn-out B-1B Lancer bombers to the boneyard. The final plane flew out of Edwards Air Force Base, California, on Thursday, to the "boneyard" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, which houses the vast majority of retired Air Force aircraft. The first B-1 to be retired in this batch flew to the boneyard in February.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Air Force#Air Base#Military Discharge
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

The Air Force Blew It When It Decided Not To Give Its KC-135s Winglets 40 Years Ago

The KC-135 pioneered the winglet concept, but it never got them even after it was proven that they could save millions of gallons of gas every year. Take a look out the window the next time you fly on an airliner and there’s a very good chance you’ll see winglets — the typically upturned wingtip devices at the ends of the wings designed to improve efficiency by reducing drag. As well as being commonplace on new designs, winglets have been retrofitted to a variety of older aircraft, too, like the ubiquitous Boeing 737 series, to improve performance and lower fuel costs. One of the types that doesn’t have them is the U.S. Air Force’s hard-worked fleet of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelers and their many derivatives. But the reality is that winglets were tested on the KC-135. In fact, the type played a major part in pioneering the concept. The results were overwhelming. As such, it’s maddening to comprehend that the KC-135 never got winglets decades ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
PTSD
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Veterans Clinic Sues Air Force in Proposed Nationwide Class Action

Martin Johnson and Jane Doe, U.S. Air Force veterans, filed a federal class action lawsuit against the U.S. Air Force on September 13, 2021 on behalf of thousands of Air Force veterans with mental health conditions or experiences of military sexual trauma who were separated less than Honorably from the military.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

'Shooting' at US army base was an 'exercise,' no casualties: official

A reported shooting at the US Army's highly secure Ft. Meade base north of Washington Thursday was just an exercise, with no casualties as originally reported, a base official said. Andrew Arconti, chief of plans and operations at the base, told AFP that the ostensible incident was a planned exercise for such emergencies, after another official had confirmed the incident to AFP. "The reports of a shooting at Fort Meade are false. This was a planned exercise," the base said in a subsequent statement. Initially, various base officials had confirmed to US media that there had been an "active shooter" who had been "contained."
MILITARY
Fox News

Former military intelligence analyst: Biden admin buying Chinese drones 'poses national security threat'

Former military intelligence analyst Brett Velicovich said on Thursday that the report of federal agencies buying Chinese drones "poses a national security risk." Federal law enforcement agencies in the Biden administration are reportedly purchasing surveillance drones from China that have previously been labeled a potential national security threat by the Pentagon.
U.S. POLITICS
washingtonfootball.com

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force In The Second Salute to Service Moment Of The 2021 Season

In the second home game of the 2021 season against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season.. The USAA Salute to Service Moment is a long-time tradition at FedExField in front of tens of thousands of fans in the first quarter of each home game.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RiverBender.com

Rep. Kelly's Bipartisan Amendments Included In The FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Robin L. Kelly (IL-02), voted to pass the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act, annual legislation specifying expenditures of the U.S. Department of Defense. The NDAA includes three of Rep. Kelly’s bipartisan amendments to establish a Transition Assistance Program for military spouses, to improve interagency communication, and to create a National Digital Reserve Corps. “I am proud to vote to advance the NDAA, which includes provisions to Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS

