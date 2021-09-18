CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxgear T7EBABY Review

By Charles Saufley
premierguitar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper-rich and authentically complex Echorec tones. Super-effective swell function. Less intuitive controls can be tough to use on the fly. Some materials could be sturdier. I've had the good fortune to play many odd instruments, from hurdy gurdies to Buchla modular synthesizers to giant pipe organs. Only a few, however, were weirder contraptions than the Binson Echorec. The sounds of a Binson may be familiar—if only because it was Pink Floyd's echo of choice through the early to mid-'70s. But musically interacting with one, while observing and hearing the tickings, whirrings, and sometimes clankings of its electromechanical innards, feels like stepping into some parallel-universe, future/past from a pulp-science-fiction paperback. It's no coincidence that the band who wrote "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" made it a centerpiece of their creative process.

www.premierguitar.com

videochums.com

Spelunky Review

Spelunky has been around for over a dozen years and it's finally available for Nintendo Switch so grab your whip and let's descend. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a roguelike that has you play as an Indiana Jones style character who descends through underground environments in the hopes of retrieving treasure. The thing is; nearly everything around him is trying to end his life from elaborate traps to deadly hazards and nefarious creatures to your own explosives; if you're not careful, that is. All of this forces you to gradually learn how to effectively deal with a multitude of tricky situations which boils down to one challenging and rewarding adventure.
TechRadar

Deathloop review

Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth in one endlessly looping day. It leaves a lot of room for players to experiment with their preferred approach to combat and exploration, which makes it stimulating and exciting to play. A multiplayer invasion mode, too, has so much potential if it actually takes off – it could keep you playing for many hours more. Deathloop won't be for everyone, but its mix of ideas comes together so confidently that it's easily a game of the year contender for us.
gamecritics.com

Backbone Review

HIGH The air of hopelessness. LOW Some technically-poor transitions between scenes. WTF Pretty much everything, but that would be spoiling it…. Backbone is one of the most fascinating videogames I’ve played in a long time, and it’s not even because I was in the shoes of an anthropomorphic raccoon in a dystopian 20th-century Vancouver. In fact, while praise for the distinct art style, smooth animation and gorgeous pixel art is well-deserved, it all takes a backseat to the game’s fascinating ideas.
godisageek.com

Eastward review

If you’ve ever felt the guilt of letting someone down after they’ve just expressed their love for you, you’ll be somewhere close to understanding how I feel reviewing Eastward from PixPil. I feel like this game has done everything possible to make me love it, from an incredible soundtrack, beautiful pixel art animation, a compelling story, and a wonderful central relationship that weathers everything this post-apocalyptic world throws at it. “So then why don’t you love it?” I hear you ask. The simple answer is: “I’ve no idea.”
thexboxhub.com

Rustler Review

People seem to forget that when the mammoth franchise of Grand Theft Auto started it didn’t look the same as what was delivered in the later editions. The first games were top-down, arcade-type affairs. Yes, the bones were there, what with the missions, racing, and shooting, but they looked very different to what many see on Grand Theft Auto V. The developers of Rustler have taken those early influences though and used them as a template for their new game. But instead of throwing us into a modern-day setting of crime in the city, they’ve replaced the era with that of the middle ages, and instead of cars, you steal horses. Let’s get ready to do the hustle in Rustler.
Destructoid

Review: TOEM

I bet you expected me to make a lazy Nickleback reference here. When I was growing up, I had a strong desire to be a professional photographer. Not only were photographers sleek and stylish in all the movies and television shows, but the idea of traveling to exotic locales to take breathtaking pictures greatly appealed to a kid who wanted to get the hell out of his small town. Unfortunately, I had a lot of interests I never followed through with back then. The bass guitar, the keyboard, karate, basketball, my comedic attempts at animation; all of which cost money my parents eventually got tired of spending. So even though I really wanted a Nikon F-301 or Fujifilm GS645S, the best they did for me was one of those point-and-clicks you find behind the counter at CVS.
Space.com

Starlight Review

Since the first iPhone graced our palms, we’ve looked to the App Store in search of something that can help us indulge our need to analyze the sky and delve deep into the science of the universe around us. Unfortunately, while many applications offer you a chance to see incredible images taken with military-grade optics, none of that helps you work out what you’re seeing when you look into the night sky. Even with a pair of the best binoculars or a good telescope, between shaky hands and the growing bits and pieces of space junk floating around the Earth, it can be hard to work out what you’re looking at.
gamecritics.com

Stonefly Review

HIGH Piloting insectoid mechs is fascinating. WTF Having to backtrack to find enemies to kill before leaving an area?!. Despite their popularity in gaming, I’ve never been a fan of huge mechs. I find the idea of controlling a hulking metal beast, with all its complexities and commands to memorize to be unappealing. With this in mind, Stonefly seems to be the solution by redesigning the ‘mech game’ from the ground up. How? This is an action-adventure where the player will control a mechanized unit, but in this case, they’re tiny.
godisageek.com

SkateBIRD review

A skateboarding game with birds doesn’t seem like the sanest of choices. Perhaps it only found its feet after someone at Glass Bottom Games thought about the name Tony Hawk, and changed it to tiny hawk, thus setting this weird premise in motion. There’s a wide open market for skateboarding titles, especially ones that are easy to pick up and play. One that I never foresaw, was one featuring cardinals, owls, and kingfishers grinding on straws and pizza boxes whilst collecting blowtorches and duck tape. SkateBIRD is ridiculous, but in a stupidly fun and self-aware way.
Space.com

SkyView review

SkyView is a free, easy-to-use resource for locating stars and planets, with a few minor functionality issues. SkyView, a lightweight stargazing app, has been available for over ten years and has had many upgrades leading to the current version: 3.6.1. Currently available on iOS and Android, there are free and paid-for versions of the app, which offer slightly different functionality.
techraptor.net

OverDrive Review

OverDrive is a futuristic sports game set in Mantic Games' Warpath setting. The sport originally started as half-time entertainment during Dreadball games, but due to its huge popularity, it became its own full-time sport with its own leagues. Coaches take their teams of three giants against each other, trying to knock out opposing players, and position themselves into scoring zones that change each round. In this review, we'll take a look at what's in the OverDrive core box, how it plays, and how the six giants it contains handle.
newgamenetwork.com

The Rewinder Review

Taoism is a common philosophy/religion in China. Although hard to define, one of the key principles of Taoism is going with the flow of the universe. So rather than opposing others' thoughts and actions, a person adapts and uses them to improve their own life. If there is an example of this within the indie game space, it would be the wide use of pixel-art. The Rewinder is another 2D adventure with a strong pixel-art style. It sets itself apart by focusing on Chinese mythology and allowing players to change the past via a neat time-rewind mechanic. With a succinct narrative, The Rewinder offers enough to please most point-and-click adventure fans.
PC Gamer

Gamedec review

What is it? A cyberpunk RPG where you're a gamer/detective. In the days before the ubiquity of the internet, stumped gamers would sometimes phone a tip line for a bit of life-saving advice. Nintendo's 'game counselors' in particular had a near-mythical status, and a gig that every kid dreamed of having. The reality was less impressive, less glamorous, but the idealised version—encyclopaedic knowledge of games, completed Battletoads blindfolded, probably owns a sweet leather duster—lives on in Gamedec, where they serve as fixers in virtual worlds.
Rely on Horror

Review: Bloodwash

Over the last couple of years, the indie horror scene has slowly become home to the world of, for lack of a better way of putting it, low-poly 3D horror games. Separate from the more typical indie fare, these games have aimed towards a very specific era of 3D visuals that evoke something close, but not quite identical to, late 90s 3D games. Games like Half-Life and Quake serve as the groundwork for these wonderfully aesthetic haunts. In recent years, this style has birthed some of my favorite indies thanks to them often offering a more grounded and pragmatic experience. So is the case with Bloodwash, a new indie game developed by Black Eyed Priest/Jordan King and Henry Hoare, and produced by Puppet Combo.
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Anacronte

Humanity faces the Sorcerers of Evil’s indefeasible designs in a struggle that defines the two species as winners and losers. I’ve seen a lot of strange animated short films throughout my life, but this right here may have a chance at taking the top spot. Most of the cartoon shorts I watched were primarily from Disney, Pixar, and other kid-friendly brands. This one, however, doesn’t belong in any of them. Three years after its debut, the award-winning and crowd-pleasing animated short has made its debut on HBO Max, and based on what I experienced, it’s something that you shouldn’t ignore.
umassmedia.com

"The Platform" review

"The Platform" is a sci-fi thriller directed by Spaniard David Desola. It was originally released back in 2019. However, it wasn’t until the last couple of months that its popularity sky-rocketed here in the US. Thanks to social medias like TikTok and Instagram, "The Platform" became a must-watch during the pandemic.
premierguitar.com

Acorn Amplifiers F#%k Face Review

Cool variety of extreme/deviant fuzz tones. Nice dynamic capability at low gain settings. Fair price. High gain settings can sacrifice articulation and introduce susceptibility to radio-frequency interference. What's with the cheeky name and graphics on Acorn Amplifiers' F#%k Face? Long story short: In 1989, the Fleer baseball-card company "accidentally" printed...
thexboxhub.com

Flaskoman Review

Adding to the surprisingly long list of game characters who have a drinking vessel for a head (thanks, Cuphead), we bring you Flaskoman! Part robot, part… um… flask, he was created to ferry combustible liquids from one place to another by an evil scientist. And now he’s participating in GlaDOS-like trials for your amusement. It’s probably not the life that a newborn receptacle had in mind.
premierguitar.com

Synergy Releases the Diezel Herbert Module

The Diezel Herbert originated when 7 and 8-string guitars began growing in popularity. It is famous for its ultra-tight bottom-end and percussive attack, perfect for anything from country music to bone-crushing djent-riffs. Today the Herbert remains one of Diezel's most sought-after amplifiers. When Peter Diezel imagined the Herbert, he started...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

RJM Music Technology Overture Review

Fantastic sounds throughout. Compact and convenient. Pricey. Some learning curve if you want to get the most out of the pedal. I usually keep three dirt pedals on my main board. You might have more. Lots of dirt options are fun! But what we gain in tonal variety from such set ups, we lose in valuable pedalboard space. The RJM Overture, an all-analog, digitally controlled programmable overdrive pedal with six distinct modes, offers a viable solution to this problem that doesn't skimp on the sounds.
