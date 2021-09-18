Editorial: A voice of reason in Jefferson City regarding powers to control the pandemic
The voice of reason regarding Missouri’s statewide pandemic response might finally have arrived in Gov. Mike Parson’s administration — with special emphasis on might. New state health director Don Kauerauf has boldly departed from the governor and the GOP-dominated state Legislature by questioning the wisdom of limiting local health officials’ authority when responding to pandemic conditions.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0