Amigos of LCH Virtual Fundraiser Is October 15th

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — LCH Health and Community Services (LCH) will host their fifth annual Amigos LCH event this year on Friday, October 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is the second year that the event will remain virtual. “At home continues to be the safest place to gather in a large group,” said Ronan W. Gannon, Chief Executive Officer of LCH. “But as a community, over this past year and a half, we have all learned to adjust, and to find unique, fun ways to be together. It will still be a night to celebrate the incredible strength and resilience of our patients, and the impact that LCH has on southern Chester County, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond.”

