Relationship Advice

The Relationship Coach: Relationship to your bad habits

By The Relationship Coach
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe we can systematically improve our lives, one relationship at a time. How we relate to the things around us, tangible or intangible, determines our quality of life. We have a relationship with money, with food, with work, our future and our past. We have relationships with our loved ones, people we dislike, and people we admire. When I work with clients we always start with your relationship to yourself, because it’s foundational to everything else. How we treat ourselves when we’re less than perfect impacts whether or not we grow or stay in a cycle of defeat.

