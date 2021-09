Queens reigned and handmaids left empty-handed, when all was said and done at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. First up, accentuating the positive: Netflix’s The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit were this year’s winningest programs, grabbing gold 11 times each. NBC’s Saturday Night Live racked up eight total wins, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, which collected seven each. (Speaking of SNL, it once again “broke” its own record for the most career wins by any TV series, growing that gross to 94.) All told, Netflix amassed 44 total wins (after netting 129 nominations), followed by HBO proper’s 16,...

