CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Reports First Death From West Nile Virus This Season

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlVUV_0c0LL2TJ00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The first death from West Nile virus in the 2021 season has been reported in Los Angeles County.

The victim, a resident of the eastern region of Los Angeles County, was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease, the county’s health department announced Friday. No information was released on the person’s age or gender.

“To the family and friends feeling the sorrow of losing this person due to WNV, we send you our deepest sympathies,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “West Nile virus can be a serious health threat to people who get infected. People should regularly check for items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes, both inside and outside their homes, and to cover, clean or throw out those items. I encourage everyone to protect themselves from diseases spread by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered mosquito repellent products as directed, and wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.”

Humans get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most mosquitoes do not carry the virus; therefore, most people bitten by a mosquito are not exposed to it. Those who do get West Nile virus may experience mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. In some cases, especially in persons over 50 years of age and those with chronic medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes, severe infection can occur and affect the brain and spinal cord causing meningitis, encephalitis, and paralysis.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile disease and no vaccine to prevent infection.

A total of 10 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County so far this year (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments).

Warm temperatures can increase virus activity and mosquito populations.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District encouraged residents to take an active role in reducing the West Nile virus threat in their neighborhoods by:

— eliminating standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week;

— ensuring that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained;

— changing the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly;

— requesting mosquitofish from the local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds;

— wearing EPA-approved and CDC-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present;

— reporting neglected (green) swimming pools to the vector control district; and

— sharing this information with others to decrease mosquito populations.

Residents can contact the GLACVCD at glacvcd.org 562-944-9656, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
delawarepublic.org

First State seeing an uptick in West Nile Virus

DNREC is warning about increased West Nile Virus activity in Delaware, and urging people to take precautions against mosquitoes. DNREC says it’s seeing increased activity in many areas through the sentinel chicken stations they use to monitor mosquito-transmitted diseases like West Nile Virus. Statewide, a total of 40 sentinel chickens...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
audacy.com

Buena Park woman first West Nile case in O.C. this year

A Buena Park woman was the first person to test positive for the West Nile virus in Orange County for the year, said health authorities Wednesday. The OC Health Care Agency confirmed the woman was hospitalized in early September but is now recuperating. According to the health agency, there were 19 reported infections and one death related to the virus in 2020.
BUENA PARK, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#West Nile Virus#Nile#Cdc#La County Reports#Cbsla#Wnv#Epa
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 500 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
santanvalley.com

West Nile Virus Activity in Pinal County is Significant

2021 is turning out to be an especially harsh West Nile Virus (WNV) year in Arizona. Here in Pinal County, Public Health has 22 cases under surveillance. This is much higher than normal as the average number of cases since 2016 has been 5 cases per season. Though thankfully no...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
CBS LA

‘Ankle Biter’ Mosquito Population On The Rise In Orange County

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – The aedes mosquito, more commonly referred to as the “ankle biter,” has officially landed in all 34 Orange County cities. “Me, I count…I see one, two, three, four, five, six just on this side and there are a whole bunch more under my sock,” said Aliso Viejo resident Andrew Smith “Kind of classically itchy and I just felt a ton of bug swarming around my ankles. I was like, ‘This is not fun,'” said another Aliso Viejo resident, Sonoma Camozzi. Experts say the “ankle biters” are multiplying and there’s and there’s no sign of them disappearing any time soon. “It...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,885 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,885 new confirmed COVID cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 747,656. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,141. There were 109,695 total new tests reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.11%. There are 606 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 165 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS New York

No New Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease Reported In Harlem In 4 Weeks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the cluster of cases of Legionnaires’ disease found in Harlem. The health department has now closed the investigation after four weeks with no new cases. City health officials had reported 18 people infected with the disease. All were hospitalized and nearly all have been discharged. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the bacteria legionella, which grows in warm water.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,100 Cases Reported, 23 New Deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .07% to 4.37%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...
MARYLAND STATE
EverydayHealth.com

West Nile Virus Deaths Rise as Illness Spreads

An 86-year-old man from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had been bitten by a mosquito infected with the West Nile virus died on Friday, making him the fourth person in the state to succumb to illness this year. In an interview published September 20 by ABC15 in Arizona, the man’s son said his father went from sitting on his back porch to an emergency room in less than a week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy