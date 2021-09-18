CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameDay crew assesses state of Ohio State football program

By Sam Neumann
 6 days ago

ESPN’s College GameDay crew assessed the state of Ohio State’s program, following a loss at home to No. 4 Oregon.

“Ohio State just doesn’t look like itself, ” Rece Davis said.

Davis went on about the Buckeyes not being able to stop the run. Additionally, they’ve allowed a running back to go over 160 yards in each of their first two games and haven’t been able to get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Lee Corso didn’t exactly agree with Davis, despite the loss to Oregon. The legendary coach believes that the Big 10 East Division still runs through Columbus and he said this on the set of College GameDay, which is in University Park (PA.) for Penn State’s matchup against Auburn at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

“They don’t play anybody on their schedule as talented and as skilled as Oregon and that includes Penn State,” Corso said. “Any problems they have, the offense will take care of it. That’s it.”

Kirk Herbstreit alluded to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s press conference earlier this week in which he insinuated that this wasn’t just a bad day at the office for Ohio State in Week 2, that this has been a pattern since Jeff Hafley left for Boston College.

“Ohio State has been trying to figure out things ever since,” Herbstreit said.

Day elected to remove Kerry Combs as the team’s defensive play-caller after the Buckeyes have given up a combined 66 points over the first two games.

Herbstreit was very critical of Ohio State’s defensive approach.

“They play a very simple defense, one high safety, it’s either Cover 3 or Cover 1,” he said. “Offensive coordinators are understanding how to manipulate that defense. Oregon [offensive coordinator] Joe Moorhead did an amazing job. As far as gap integrity, the linebackers and safeties, it’s non-existent. Their eyes are everywhere.

“Ohio State to me, how they addressed it this week is Ryan Day took his butt down to the defense. He’s basically the offensive coordinator, he’s now coaching the defense. I’m interested to see if Matt Barnes, the secondary coach, can help out a little more. I don’t even care who calls the defense because they all do. I want to see the adjustments that are made, I’d simplify. Get their eyes right. It’s really unsound defense right now.”

While Herbstreit was very critical of Ohio State’s defense, Desmond Howard had some praise for what they’ve been able to accomplish on the offensive end. Howard is a big believer in Day as a play-caller and his ability to make in-game adjustments.

Herbstreit believes Ohio State’s offense, led by C.J. Stroud, has great potential. While Howard chimed in that the Buckeyes have the best receiver corps in the nation.

The Buckeyes haven’t played a complete game yet and that will have to change soon. Time will certainly tell as Ohio State looks to get back on track against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m.

