Three seperate vehicle rollovers on I-80 WB
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Park City Fire District is urging drivers to slow down on the wet roads, as they responded to three separate vehicle rollover incidents in the same location on I-80 Westbound on Saturday.
Every incident occurred between mile markers 139 and 140 on I-80 WB near Summit Park.
One of the accidents included a horse trailer. A horse involved is being treated with stitches by a veterinarian.
PCFD said multiple patients were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
