CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Here's Where NY Ranks Among States With Most Fatal Animal Attacks

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aYRU_0c0LKw7v00

New York has ranked among the 10 states with the most fatal animal attacks over a 20-year period, according to a new report.

From 1999 to 2019, 124 people were killed in animal attacks in New York, according to researchers with Outforia.com. This made New York the state with the 10th highest number of fatal animal attacks.

Texas reportedly had the largest number of fatal animal attacks during this period, with 520.

Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island were the only three states that had zero fatal animal attacks reported, researchers said.

Researchers said the animal the accounted for the largest number of fatal attacks in the US in the past 50 years was the brown bear.

Brown bears killed 70 people in the US in the past 50 years, according to the report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 30

Don Grasso
22d ago

ny does that include the animals that were released from prison.and texas has alot more animals that can kill you

Reply(3)
23
Scotty912
22d ago

brown bears don't live in new york , unless it's at a zoo. what are these deadly animals

Reply(14)
8
Ann Sheloski
22d ago

no sympathy here! humans are destroying the creature's homes!!

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Voice

One-Man Dream Team, NJ Legal Giant Bob Galantucci Dies At 76

He was known in many circles as a "cop's lawyer" but Bob Galantucci represented countless other clients on the other side of the law, as well.Robert L. Galantucci, 76, a founding partner of the Galantucci and Patuto law firm in Hackensack -- and a former Bergen County assistant prosecutor -- died …
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Outforia Com
Daily Voice

'On The Border' Restaurant Opens At Ocean County Mall

There's a new On The Border restaurant coming to Ocean County Mall in 2022, the 6th to open in New Jersey.The other five popular Mexican eateries from the Texas-based chain are in Mount Laurel, New Brunswick, Paramus, Princeton and Woodland Park.The chain's Tex-Mex restaurants have been cooking up …
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Iconic South Jersey Cheesesteak Spot Opens New Digs

A favorite South Jersey cheesesteak eatery is opening a new location.Donkey’s Place has announced the opening of Donkey's Place Downtown in a Facebook post.We are happy to announce our Grand Opening for October 11th! Can’t wait to see all of you!Posted by Donkey’s Place Downtown on Monday, October …
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy