CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Here's Where NY Ranks Among State's With Most Fatal Animal Attacks

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aYRU_0c0LKw7v00

New York has ranked among the 10 states with the most fatal animal attacks over a 20-year period, according to a new report.

From 1999 to 2019, 124 people were killed in animal attacks in New York, according to researchers with Outforia.com. This made New York the state with the 10th highest number of fatal animal attacks.

Texas reportedly had the largest number of fatal animal attacks during this period, with 520.

Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island were the only three states that had zero fatal animal attacks reported, researchers said.

Researchers said the animal the accounted for the largest number of fatal attacks in the US in the past 50 years was the brown bear.

Brown bears killed 70 people in the US in the past 50 years, according to the report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 23

Don Grasso
5d ago

ny does that include the animals that were released from prison.and texas has alot more animals that can kill you

Reply(2)
16
Scotty912
4d ago

brown bears don't live in new york , unless it's at a zoo. what are these deadly animals

Reply(10)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Stone Memorial Found At Gabby Petito Search Area In Wyoming

A number of stones laid out in what appears to be a memorial were found on the forest floor in the area where authorities were searching for Gabby Petito.Reporter Sydney Glenn of Fox 13 KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah, posted a photo of the makeshift memorial, saying the stones were laid out near the …
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
New York City, NY
Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bears#Outforia Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

NY Man Charged With $8 Million Insider Trading Scheme

A New York man is facing charges for his role in a multi-million dollar insider trading scheme that involved jumping ahead of his employers’ trades. Long Island resident Sergei Polevikov, age 48, of Port Washington, has been charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, and investment company fraud in…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Suffolk County Cousins Found Safe, Unharmed

A pair of Long Island cousins who were reported missing have been located safe and unharmed, police announced.The Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert earlier this week for the two teenage family members who had not been seen for several days and were expected to be traveling together.Orig…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Feds Bust NJ YouTuber In Multi-Million-Dollar TV Pirating Ring

A self-proclaimed South Jersey “influencer” who live-streamed his arrest by federal authorities was charged with running one of the largest-ever illegal TV pirating rings.Bill Omar Carrasquillo – aka “Omi in a Hellcat” -- has insisted that he amassed a $30 million fortune, a stockpile of more than …
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Voice

Englewood Family Members Bitten By Their Bulldog

Two Englewood family members were hospitalized for treatment after their bulldog bit them Thursday morning, authorities said.The attack on the 51-year-old wlman and 18-year-old man by the American Bulldog in the 400 block of Westview Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. “appeared to be unprovoked,” Detectiv…
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy