Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Business Owners, Are We Learning the Right Lessons From COVID?

By Steve Palmer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dear Annapolis Business Owners – a quick question for you. I know we have had a difficult few years. From pivoting from onsite work to virtual, to difficulties in hiring, constantly changing recommendations from the CDC, and requiring government loans to stay afloat – it has been a challenge. But my question to you is this – as we begin looking back on this experience, are we learning the right lessons?

Annapolis, MD
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

