1 person dead, others injured after apartment complex fire
One person is dead after a Saturday morning fire in a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex. Authorities say it is under investigation. Read more here.www.audacy.com
One person is dead after a Saturday morning fire in a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex. Authorities say it is under investigation. Read more here.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
Comments / 0