CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

1 person dead, others injured after apartment complex fire

By Hadas Kuznits
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

One person is dead after a Saturday morning fire in a Southwest Philadelphia apartment complex. Authorities say it is under investigation. Read more here.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Police#Accident#Kyw Newsradio#Philadelphia Fire Marshal#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy