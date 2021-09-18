CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece opens new migrant holding camp on island amid tougher policy

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - Greece opened a new holding camp for migrants on Saturday on the island of Samos, close to Turkey, and said other new facilities would follow in coming months as it tightens migration policy. The minister opening the camp said it would offer "lost dignity" to those seeking...

