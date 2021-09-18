CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

From ‘Mare of Easttown’ to ’The Queen’s Gambit’: Books to Read Based on Emmy Nominees

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kfPo_0c0LJsdE00

As the best in television will be celebrated during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards , readers may recognize some of the Emmy-nominated series are adapted from books including Shrill , Bridgerton , The Queen’s Gambit , The Flight Attendant and The Undoing.

If you’ve binged every show and in need of new stories to fill the void, books can also offer a welcomed escape.

Maybe you’re hoping to have a thriller in the vein of The Flight Attendant, a mystery similar to that of Mare of Easttown , or perhaps curious to follow a competitive journey as in The Queen’s Gambit. For every reader tastebud, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list below of older and newer books readers can devour that offer similar storylines or themes as some of this year’s Emmy-nominated shows.

If You Love Mare of Easttown ….

Book to Read: Tell Me the Truth by Matthew Farrell (Thomas & Mercer)

HBO’s Mare of Easttown , nominated for 16 Emmys and already having won an award at the Creative Arts Emmys , centers on a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare (Kate Winslet) who is determined to solve the local murder of a teenager. However, things take a darker turn as Mare must not only confront the secrets being kept from many in town but also her own past. In Matthew Farrell’s Tell Me the Truth , readers can follow another dark mystery. In the book, the author introduces Noel Moore whose wife discovered their daughter Jenny was stabbed to death in the woods behind their home. After the tragedy, readers are left to question each and every suspect in the case — including Jenny’s family who could be holding on to some secrets of their own.

If You Love The Queen’s Gambit ….

Book to Read: The Sound Between the Notes by Barbara Linn Probst (She Writes Press)

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit , an adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel, earned 18 Emmy noms and secured 9 wins during last week’s Creative Arts Emmys. The seven-episode drama centers on a chess prodigy (Anya Taylor-Joy) who rises to the top of her field. Though viewers are enthralled in the game of chess, readers hoping to follow another prodigy can read about a gifted pianist in Barbara Linn Probst’s The Sound Between the Notes . The book centers on Susannah Lewis, who yearns to return to performing after taking a hiatus following the birth of her son. However, as The Queen’s Gambit Beth competes to become a chess world champion while dealing with addiction, Susannah is eager to perform but has a progressive hereditary disease that could prevent her from doing so.

If You Love Lovecraft Country ….

Book to Read: Everyman by M. Shelly Conner (Blackstone Publishing)

HBO’s Lovecraft Country received 18 Emmy noms for this year’s ceremony and already won two at the Creative Arts Emmys. In the series, based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) embarks on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) in search of his missing father (the late Michael Kenneth Williams.) Throughout their journey, they must also persist and overcome the racist terrors of white America and the lingering dangerous monsters. Like Atticus’ journey, M. Shelly Conner’s Everyman tells the story of another quest for truth. The story centers on Eve Mann who attempts to learn more about her mother after she passed away while giving birth and her father she never knew. As she makes her way to Georgia, Eve learns there is more to the story than her aunt failed to reveal. Set against the backdrop of the civil rights and Black Power movements, readers can follow Eve’s journey to discover the truth about her familial roots.

If you Love The Undoing

Book to Read: Her Last Breath by Hilary Davidson (Thomas & Mercer)

The Undoing ‘s Hugh Grant received an Emmy nom for his role as Jonathan Fraser, an oncologist who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, leaving his wife (Nicole Kidman) to wonder what secrets he’s keeping and whether he did in fact commit the crime. Though the whodunnit was an HBO limited series, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s You Should Have Known — the series had also received an Emmy nom for production design for a narrative contemporary program readers can follow another murder mystery that leaves a woman forced to question her own sister and brother-in-law. In Hilary Davidson’s Her Last Breath , Deirdre is grieving over her sister Caroline’s death but is shocked when she receives a message that Caroline sent days prior warning that her death would not be an accident. The message also warns that her husband Theo got away with killing his first wife. After confronting Theo, he reveals Caroline was having an affair leaving Deirdre left to uncover secrets Caroline could’ve been hiding and wonder whether there’s a killer in the family.

If You Love This is Us ….

Book to Read: Write My Name Across the Sky by Barbara O’Neal (Lake Union Publishing)

NBC’s This is Us , nominated for six Emmys, chronicles the story of the Pearson family as they endure both highs and lows individually and as a family. Readers can find another heartfelt family story in Barbara O’Neal’s Write My Name Across the Sky . The author tells the story of Gloria, Willow and Sam, two generations of women who must reconcile family secrets and regrets from their past. While all dealing with their own traumas, the relationship among them could either be destroyed or bring them closer together.

If You Love The Crown ….

Book to Read: Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words by Andrew Morton (Pocket)

In season four of Netflix’s The Crown , which leads the race with 24 Emmy noms and four wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, viewers watched an intimate portrayal of Princess Diana as she joined the Royal Family. Though she was quick to become the subject of a myriad of books, Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story—in Her Own Words, in which the late royal secretly told her account, became the most headline-making. After its 1992 publication, the revelations shared helped give insight into who Princess Diana was as she opened up about her marriage to Prince Charles, her life inside the House of Windsor, her fears and more.

If You Love Bridgerton…

Book to Read: Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore (Berkley)

The Netflix period drama from creator Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes, based on author Julia Quinn’s The Duke and I , secured 12 Emmy nominations for this year’s ceremony (the series has won an Emmy for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling.) For readers hoping to fill the romance void until the second season — set to be based on the second book in Quinn’s series of novels, The Viscount Who Loved Me —  Ever Dunmore’s Bringing Down the Duke can offer another period love story. In the first of her A League of Extraordinary Women series, Dunmore centers on Annabelle Archer, an Oxford student determined to recruit influential men to support of the women’s suffrage movement. However she must not only convince the Duke of Montgomery who stands against her but also fight the powerful attraction to him.

If You Love The Flight Attendant ….

Book to Read: Just One Look by Lindsay Cameron (Ballantine)

In The Flight Attendant , adapted from Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name and nominated for nine Emmy awards — the series won an Emmy for original main title theme music at the Creative Arts Emmys —  flight attendant Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery after a night of partying and blacking out, finds the passenger she hooked up slain in their hotel room. Though failing to remember the events and fearing she committed the murder herself, Cassie sets out to learn more about the man she realized she knew nothing about and piece together what really happened unaware of the lurking danger. The comic dark mystery has been picked up for a second season but as readers wait for the series’ return, author Lindsay Cameron offers a similar suspenseful novel in Just One Look. The story is centered on a young woman also named Cassie, whose life takes a turn after falling down the corporate ladder and forced to take a temp job reviewing correspondence for a fraud suit. After accidentally seeing an email exchange between her new boss and his wife, Cassie soon grows obsessed with dissecting the emails and their relationship, leaving readers to follow along her dangerous path.

If You Love Emily in Paris ….

Book to Read: Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau (Delacorte Press)

In Netflix’s romantic comedy series Emily in Paris , which earned two Emmy noms, viewers got to watch Lily Collins’ Emily, a junior marketing executive who travels to work alongside new colleagues at a French firm operating in the world of luxury. Emily’s new life in Paris quickly proves to be a time for both work and play as she also finds a connection with her chef neighbor. Kisses & Croissants offers another adventure in Paris, only this time with the character Mia Jenrow, an aspiring professional ballerina. As she spends a summer in France to pursue her dream, she must confront some hiccups along the way including a competing rival, her strict ballet instructor and a potential summer romance.

If You Love PEN15 ….

Book to Read: Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney (Harperteen)

In Hulu’s PEN15 , which earned three Emmy noms including for comedy series, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle portray versions of themselves as teenage outcasts. Readers hoping for another fun teen story can find comfort in Joya Goffney’s Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry. The coming-of-age story centers on Quinn, a teen who enthusiastically writes everything into lists from the boys she’d like to kiss to her worst fears. However, when her journal goes missing and one of her lists is shared on social media for everyone to see, Quinn must confront the insecurities she’s been afraid to face and even find love in the process.

If You Love The Handmaid’s Tale

Book to Read: The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

Any fan of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale , which received 21 Emmy noms, doesn’t have to look further to continue the story of Gilead. In Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments , the author offers a long-anticipated sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale 15 years after the original ending. In The Testaments , the author answers lingering questions and details what happened to the story’s handmaid protagonist. Prior to the book hitting shelves, MGM and Hulu announced that they will also develop The Testaments for the screen as “an important extension” to showrunner Bruce Miller’s Emmy-winning drama starring Elisabeth Moss.

If You Love Shrill ….

Book to Read: Mona at Sea by Elizabeth Gonzalez James (Santa Fe Writer’s Project)

In Hulu’s Shrill, based on Lindy West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, viewers get to follow Annie (nominee Aidy Bryant), a young writer navigating dating, work and family in Portland. In Mona at Sea , Elizabeth Gonzalez James introduces Mona Mireles, a perfectionist at the top of her class and confident in herself and her career. But things take a turn as Mona soon find herself unemployed, living with her parents, and struggling when it comes to love. As Mona navigates the complexities of her adult relationships, unemployment and more, she searches for a new life meaning and herself.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jean Smart Wins Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for ‘Hacks,’ Her Fourth Overall

The Jeanaissance is alive and well. She may not like the term to describe her latest career peak, but there’s no denying that legendary actress Jean Smart is on a roll, having won her fourth Emmy Award on Sunday night. Smart was named outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her critically acclaimed role as stand-up Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s “Hacks.” This is her first lead acting win following victories in the supporting comedy actress (for “Samantha Who?”) and guest comedy actress (for “Frasier”) categories. She was also nominated last year for supporting actress in a limited series or...
MOVIES
TVLine

Emmys 2021: TVLine Readers Pick Who Should Win in 15 Key Categories, From Ted Lasso to Mare of Easttown

AFC Richmond may not be destined for football glory, but the team will triumph at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, if TVLine readers have anything to say about it. Back in August, we asked you to weigh in on 15 different Emmy polls, selecting the shows and actors you think should win in the major categories at this month’s ceremony. And on the comedy side, at least, there was a clear favorite: Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which reigned supreme in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, as well as in the Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Comedy competitions.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

That Queen’s Gambit Guy Refused to Be Played Off at the Emmys

Apparently saying “Really no … Seriously? Stop the music” is all it takes to keep talking at an awards show. During his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, The Queen’s Gambit director Scott Frank refused to be played off — not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES. Holding up two pages full of people to thank, Frank started by wishing he could “stand up here and mention every single one of [his crew members], but [he’d] need a lot more time and that’s why God created IMDb.” Almost immediately after this foreshadowing, the play-off music began as he started to thank his family, friends, and actress and star Anya Taylor-Joy. Earlier in the ceremony, The Underground Railroad novelist Colson Whitehead shared on Twitter the “Please Stop” sign shown to winners once they’ve hit the 45-second mark of their speech, but Frank inexplicably refused to heed that advice. Let’s hope Conan O’Brien takes matters into his own hands next time.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
Laredo Morning Times

'The Queen's Gambit' Leads Winners on Night One of Creative Arts Emmys

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown” and “Pose” were among the top winners on Saturday as the first wave of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out in downtown Los Angeles. Netflix prevailed among networks and platforms with 12 wins, paced by seven trophies...
TV & VIDEOS
newsbrig.com

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Dominates the Emmy Craft Awards Across the Board

After becoming the must-see cultural phenomenon last year during the pandemic, Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” dominated the Creative Arts Emmys this weekend with nine awards. Scott Frank’s Cold War-era limited series about orphan chess prodigy Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) was honored across the board for casting, cinematography, period costumes, editing, period makeup (non-prosthetic), original dramatic score (Carlos Rafael Rivera), production design, sound editing, and sound mixing.
TV SERIES
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Ted Lasso’? ‘WandaVision’? ‘Mare of Easttown’? Who will clean up on Sunday’s Emmy night?

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards will be held live and in person in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and many prognosticators say there could be some new faces heading to the podium. Netflix’s trophy magnet The Crown earned 24 nominations — tied with the Star Wars series The Mandalorian — and could do well indeed. But with last year’s big winners Schitt’s Creek, Euphoria, Watchmen and Succession out of contention this year, the door could finally be open for Ted Lasso to score, and surprising nominees Cobra Kai and The Boys to shine.
TV & VIDEOS
Dayton Daily News

Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,' streaming triumph

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to sweep top series honors at the Sunday’s Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry. "I’m at a loss for words,” said Peter...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Kate Winslet
IBTimes

Netflix Dominates Emmys With 'Crown' Sweep And 'Queen's Gambit' Win

Streaming giant Netflix dominated the Emmys on Sunday, finally winning television's biggest prizes with "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" and bagging an all-time record-equaling awards haul at a scaled-down ceremony. Despite transforming the entire TV landscape since it began to create original programming in 2012, Netflix had never won...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballantine Books#Nom#Thomas Mercer#Hbo#The Creative Arts Emmys#Blackstone Publishing#Black Power
The Independent

Emmys 2021: Winners list in full, from The Crown to Mare of Easttown

The 2021 Emmys are officially a wrap, after nominees gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19 September) to accept their prizes and celebrate the best in television.Leading this year’s nominations wereThe Crown and The Mandalorian, which both received 24 nods.Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple comedy Ted Lasso were the big winners at the awards. The Crown’s prizes included Best Drama Series, plus four acting wins for Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies. Here are all the winners from the night:Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:Paul Bettany – WandaVisionHugh Grant – The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Winslet, Accepting ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Emmy, Shouts Out Nominees “In This Decade That Has To Be About Women Having Each Other’s Backs”

Kate Winslet added a second Emmy to her trophy shelf with Sunday’s Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series win for HBO’s Mare of Easttown.  The Oscar winner, by all arguable accounts, disappeared into the role of the wise, patient, vaping, local Delco County small-town Detective Mare Sheehan, funky accent and all — a woman who was connected all too well, family wise et al, to the murder suspects in her town. The slow burn drama series mushroomed in its weekly viewership on HBO and HBO Max; the series finale notching a linear and digital record with 4 million viewers over Memorial...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Emmys 2021: How many awards did Mare of Easttown win?

Mare of Easttown was one of the most popular new series to come out in 2021, but how many awards did it win at the Emmy Awards 2021 where it was up against several tough competitors?. Earlier this year, Mare of Easttown became one of the buzziest and most critically...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
chessbase.com

"The Queen's Gambit": Eleven Emmys and a lawsuit

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy