Which High School Stadium in Illinois is serving up the best pork chop? The Illinois Pork Producers and the IHSA have teamed up for a contest to determine where to get the best Pork Chop in High School Football. Kewanee Boilermakers Athletic Director Tim Atwell has announced that Kewanee has entered the competition that involves 70+ schools from across the state of Illinois. “We are thrilled to partner with the IHSA on this competition that is encouraging more people to consume these great pork products across the state,” said Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO