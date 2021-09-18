Oilers Ink Yamamoto

The last item on the Oilers to-do list has finally been done. On Saturday morning it was announced that Kailer Yamamoto and the Edmonton Oilers had agreed to a one year deal worth 1.175 million dollars. After this season Yamamoto will remain an RFA. With how long this deal took to get done, I was beginning to expect we would see a one year deal as high as 1.8 million but kudos to the Oilers for keeping this lower. Should the team need to go through this same song and dance next season, the amount to qualify Yamamoto will be lower.