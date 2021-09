PITTSBURGH — You seldom see Stage AE spectators standing so still. The sold-out crowd there Friday stood transfixed by the lyrics floating from the lips of Phoebe Bridgers. In by far her biggest Pittsburgh show, 27-year-old indie-rocker Bridgers beguiled with her ethereal singing; so airy and delicate the crowd didn't dare talk much, or even stir, eager to hear every syllable.