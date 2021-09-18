CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Sissy Blue” T-Shirts Raising Money for UCLA Student Athletes

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When UCLA Bruins fan David Witzling took his shot at LSU Tigers head coach Ed Oregeron before the game against the Bruins on Sep. 4, he had no idea what the resulting exchange would lead to. “Coach Orgeron, how you doing? We’re going to lock the...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

lafbnetwork.com

From “Sissy Blue Shirts” to Bruin Blue Collars

From “Sissy Blue Shirts” to Bruin Blue Collars. Much has been made about LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s pre-game exchange with a UCLA fan upon arriving at the Rose Bowl. “Bring your (expletive) on, in that sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron dismissively quipped. I get it Coach O, UCLA is nestled between the Los Angeles royalty neighborhoods of Bel-Air and Holmby Hills, has the number one hospital in the western United States, is a top 10 research institution in the world, and has a baby bear as its mascot dressed in a powder blue Hawaiian shirt. All those factors generally scream VANILLA. Couple that with a lack of emphasis or investment in football over the past 20 years, and that comment, no matter how insulting, isn’t exactly out of left field.
SPORTS
KFI AM 640

USC Ousts Head Football Coach Clay Helton

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired today, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry'' but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Can Donte Williams restore luster to USC's football program?

LOS ANGELES — Relationships have been Donte Williams’ stock in trade, his ability to connect with recruits and their families making him one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in the Pac-12. After the firing of head coach Clay Helton on Monday, Williams will try to use those same bonds to salvage USC’s season, and perhaps leave athletic director Mike Bohn with a difficult decision to make as the Trojans search for a leader.
LOS ANGELES, CA
