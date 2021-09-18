“Sissy Blue” T-Shirts Raising Money for UCLA Student Athletes

From “Sissy Blue Shirts” to Bruin Blue Collars. Much has been made about LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s pre-game exchange with a UCLA fan upon arriving at the Rose Bowl. “Bring your (expletive) on, in that sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron dismissively quipped. I get it Coach O, UCLA is nestled between the Los Angeles royalty neighborhoods of Bel-Air and Holmby Hills, has the number one hospital in the western United States, is a top 10 research institution in the world, and has a baby bear as its mascot dressed in a powder blue Hawaiian shirt. All those factors generally scream VANILLA. Couple that with a lack of emphasis or investment in football over the past 20 years, and that comment, no matter how insulting, isn’t exactly out of left field.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO