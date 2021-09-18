CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hollywood Eco Experts on Making “Unnecessary” Press Boxes More Sustainable

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdKRD_0c0LIhCg00

Promotional boxes of food, alcohol and swag long have been part of entertainment industry marketing strategies, mailed to the homes and offices of press and Hollywood insiders ahead of a project’s release. In the pandemic, those mailers became more common, as in-person events were replaced with virtual screenings and Q&As that could benefit from a little extra pizazz.

But frequently these boxes, sent out by studios and streamers, pose an environmental issue: Packaged in plastic or cardboard, they are loaded with perishable items or branded goods that often end up tossed.

Event planner Shannon Warner — who puts together PR boxes for ABC, NBC, HBO and Peacock while prioritizing sustainability — makes sure to employ a reusable “vessel,” as she calls it, turning to Igloo coolers, baskets and wooden crates instead of cardboard boxes. The contents inside are handled with the same care; Warner’s boxes are cushioned with kraft paper and packing from past projects. “If I get a box, open it up and see Styrofoam peanuts, I go crazy,” says Warner, who’s recently worked on promotions for ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot and HBO Max’s The Prince . The goal with her boxes is to “be able to reuse everything in there.”

Sheila Morovati, founder of nonprofit Habits of Waste, suggests other ways to be more eco-friendly. Mailers should start with an opt-in option (as some studios are starting to do), thereby guaranteeing that boxes will go to only those who want them and reduce how many are thrown out. And instead of using new merch — like branded clothing and water bottles — she recommends sending things like tie-dye kits with a stencil of the project name or stickers and bottle wraps to update existing items, helping to reduce the 92 million tons of textile waste created annually, per the BBC.

“It’s just about taking a little bit more time and effort in the preplanning instead of just delegating, like, ‘Oh, I needed you to make a mailer’ and having somebody find the cheapest option,” says Evan Collier of ARCH Production & Design, which works with brands on sustainable activations and pop-ups.

Or, as the past year and a half has shown, there’s always the purely virtual route. Says Levin: “We don’t need to unwrap. We just want to watch. Send a link and save the planet.”

This story first appeared in the Sept. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood’s Curious 4Chan Connection

Psst. Have you heard how Hollywood studios are in cahoots with a company that secretly owns 4chan? And they’re helping prop up a website that surreptitiously traffics in sexually explicit figurines of underage female characters? If not, it may only be a matter of time before this wild tale travels far thanks to an eye-opening court document filed in L.A. earlier in September. The filing comes amid, of all things, a dispute involving Netflix’s Stranger Things. Japan-based Good Smile is the main player here. The company, which grew out of the anime world, manufactures pop culture toys including the popular line...
BUSINESS
Variety

Bob Shaye Joins Brat TV as Strategic Investor

New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye has signed on as a strategic investor to Brat TV, a digital studio that specializes in producing scripted series for Gen Z audiences. Shaye, who will also join Brat’s board of directors, is best known as the creative force behind some of the most memorable cinematic franchises, including “Lord of the Rings” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” He exited New Line in 2008 and launched his own shingle, Unique Features. What attracted him in part to the opportunity is a commonality between the independent path he blazed in Hollywood with New Line and the strategic path...
TV & VIDEOS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Shoe Boxes

Puma is preparing to introduce a sustainable shoe box design as part of its sustainability initiative and it will help to save 2,800 tons of cardboard per year. Thanks to a design made of more than 95% recycled material, the new design is sturdy and more eco-friendly than before. For these new boxes, Puma will be sourcing cardboard and paper packing from recycled or certified sources. "If we consider that it takes about 12 trees to make a tonne of cardboard, we are saving 33,600 trees every year. That is more than the number of trees in Central Park in New York,” says Stefan Seidel, head of corporate sustainability at Puma.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAL Radio

McDonald's to make Happy Meal toys more sustainable by end of 2025

(NEW YORK) -- From Snoopy and Power Rangers to Hot Wheels and Pokemon, McDonald's has long provided a jolt of joy with its kid-friendly toys inside the iconic Happy Meal. Now, the Golden Arches is making an earth-friendly move toward using sustainable materials in an effort to reduce plastic. In...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Sustainability#Q A#Abc#Nbc#Hbo#Peacock#Warner#Kraft#Arch Production Design
Variety

Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture, First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Fresh off of their collaboration on “Coming 2 America,” Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Eddie Murphy. The pact calls for the comedian to star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and the studio, with the potential to star in them. It also comes as Murphy has been more active on the film front after undergoing something of a hiatus. The actor earned rave reviews for Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” and is making a fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” film for the streamer. “Eddie is a legend both...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

BTF Media Launches BTF Megaseries to Develop, Produce Longform Series Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

BTF Media announced Friday that it is launching BTF Megaseries, a new production unit dedicated to long-form series which will bring to the international marketplaces several new fiction format proposals. According to BTF, a megaseries is any fiction drama series of more than 26 episodes. The new unit was developed and established by BTF Media founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero. As broadcasters and streaming platforms continue to migrate towards high-end, short form drama series, a significant base of potential subscribers is being neglected, particularly fans of more traditional, long-form TV series which are still among the most-watched programming in Latin America,...
TV SERIES
latest-hairstyles.com

39 Flattering Hairstyles for Thinning Hair That’ll Boost Volume

Finding the best hairstyles for thinning hair can be a challenge. But, with the right hairstyle and product line-up, you can create volume-boosting looks that even girls with the fullest and thickest hair would be jealous of! Take a look at these trendy photos and find your next inspiration that will give life to your thinning and flat hair.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Environment
Commercial Observer

Sustainability Is More Than Just a Box to Check

We only have one Earth to live on; there is simply no planet B. Like never before, the public is embracing the idea that each of us has a role to play in safeguarding our world for future generations. Environmentally conscious practices have become increasingly prominent, affecting a range of...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Done Deals: G-III Apparel Group to Purchase Luxury Fashion Brand Sonia Rykiel + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 23, 2021: G-III Apparel Group has entered into an agreement to purchase luxury fashion brand Sonia Rykiel, a leader in Parisian fashion. Under the agreement, which is expected to close in October, G-III will oversee the European relaunch of the brand in 2022 through its vast management and supply chain capabilities. G-III owns DKNY, Donna Karan, and Vilebrequin, among other brands. Sept. 23, 2021: Livestream shopping platform Ntwrk announced today that it has received a $50...
APPAREL
SFGate

'Shang-Chi' Repeat Success Is Unable to Sustain Deflated Korean Box Office

“Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings” held on the top place at the South Korean box office for the second weekend. But it failed to sustain overall cinemagoing in what used to be, pre-COVID, the world’s fourth largest theatrical market. “Shang-Chi” earned $2.63 million in its second weekend...
MOVIES
madaboutthehouse.com

Sustainable paint brushes and other eco-friendly interiors ideas

Today I wanted to share a couple of initiatives with you relating to sustainability. Did you know that currently only 10 per cent of the furniture and homeware items that are disposed of within the UK is recycled? Or to put it another way over 20 million pieces of furniture are thrown away in the UK alone every year – this is enough to fill 100,00 houses.
greenthatlife.com

7 Sustainable Habits That Aren’t and the Eco-Friendly Alternatives That Are

You’re trying to do your best to be planet-friendly, but some of the things you’re doing aren’t that sustainable. Check out the eco-friendly alternatives to get you back on track. Table of Contents. Recycling (Sort of) Believing Product Promotional Material. When you’re deciding what to buy, do you automatically choose...
Variety

Lesli Linka Glatter’s DGA Election Bodes Well for More Women-Director Parity

It is such welcoming news that television veteran Lesli Linka Glatter has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America. For years, Glatter has mentored and advocated for women directors and has been a force within the union fighting for members’ rights. Presumably her position will give her an even bigger platform to continue pushing for more parity in Hollywood’s male-dominated director ranks. Recent studies from “The Celluloid Ceiling” and “Boxed In,” two reports from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, show us just how egregiously wide the gap in...
MOVIES
NOLA.com

Aromeaux offers unique scents, eco-friendly candles and more

Demayne Green Jr. decided to turn his scents into dollars when he started his company, Aromeaux, in June 2016. Aromeaux, now a thriving business in New Orleans, specializes in eco-friendly candles made from all-natural ingredients. As a child, Green, who is a certified aromatherapist, always had a fond memory of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theretronetwork.com

Box Office 30: Doc Hollywood Re-View

Pete and Michael are hitting the road and getting stuck in a small town, doing podcasting community service when we Re-View Disney/Pixar’s Cars… erm sorry, I mean Doc Hollywood! Join us to hear our take on Michael J. Fox as a young doctor who really wants to land the Piston Cup! Doh! I mean, plastic surgery job! Gha… nevermind.
MOVIES
moneysavingmom.com

Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) only $10.08 shipped!

Running low on laundry detergent? This is a great deal on Gain Laundry Detergent!. Amazon has this Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box (96 loads) for just $10.08 shipped when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go...
SHOPPING
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy