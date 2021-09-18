Richmond officials: 'Unprecedented' rain led to flooding

View more in
Richmond, VA
Norfolk residents: Be on the lookout for people offering water filtration services
Should this happen to you, you are asked to report suspicious activity to the police.
Looking at the HRBT Expansion Project from a new perspective
"We think this project is going to make a tremendous difference in peoples commute across the harbor," said Jim Utterback, VDOT's project director for the expansion project.
City taking action after vehicles crash into homes in Historic Hilton Village
While News 3 was reporting in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon, we even saw a crash down the road. A car smashed into a tree on someone's front yard along Warwick Boulevard.
Chesapeake Career Center training next generation of 911 dispatchers
"I definitely want to show it to the kids that life is precious - you don’t know what’s gonna happen next," Samantha Cesil said.
Hampton City Council approves temporary closures of eastbound ramps near HRBT
Many drivers use the ramps as a cut-through, shaving minutes off their commute heading into the tunnel.
Oceanfront businesses anticipate economic impact from Neptune Festival
The Neptune Festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after two years, it's back.
Virginia reports 3,767 new COVID-19 cases; Hampton Roads makes up 19% of state's daily case increase
Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers are up by 3,767, and deaths are up by 54 since Wednesday.
Man escapes Chesapeake house fire by jumping from second-floor balcony
The man was the only person at home at the time of the fire. A second adult who is also a resident was not home.
What's happening in Hampton Roads this weekend
The weekend is almost here, and the News 3 This Morning team is taking action with 3 fun things for your family to do!
Sam strengthens to Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become strong Category 4 this weekend
Right now, there's no threat to land. Long-range models currently show Sam turning toward Bermuda next week, staying away from the United States.
Portsmouth Detectives investigate property damage at businesses on High Street
Portsmouth Detectives are investigating several reports of destruction of property on High Street that occurred early Tuesday morning.
All 75 dogs at Texas boarding facility die in fire
A total of 75 dogs died over the weekend when a fire broke out at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, Texas.
Norfolk deputy recognized after interstate shooting
Deputy Jake Wright ran to the man and quickly helped lift the gunshot victim over the guardrail to some medical personnel who had rushed to the scene.
