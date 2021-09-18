CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains; Wyoming Black Hills RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314 THROUGH 333 IN NORTHEASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA .Hot, dry and windy weather will continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening. With the relative humidity around 10 percent over northeastern Wyoming and much of western South Dakota, along with gusty southwesterly winds, critical fire weather conditions have developed. The relative humidity will improve slightly as temperatures begin to cool this evening. Gusty southwest winds may continue through the night over parts of northeastern Wyoming. Near critical fire weather conditions will develop on Sunday, with a strong cold front moving through late in the afternoon and evening. Very gusty northwest winds are likely behind the cold front on Sunday evening, with much cooler and unsettled weather expected for early next week. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, AND 318 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains and 318 Wyoming Black Hills. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity have created critical fire weather conditions.

