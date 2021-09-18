CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

By Helena Madden
Robb Report
Robb Report
 13 days ago
The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City , but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose , who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast, leaving their former home available for $25 million.

One of the duplex unit’s most spectacular design elements is right in the entryway: a 45-foot-tall wall of Verdi Alpi marble. It’s a stone with some history, as Rose sourced it from the same Swiss quarry that pioneering modernist architect Mies van der Rohe used for his beloved Barcelona Pavilion . The piece runs all the way from the main level to the uppermost floor and complements the floating oak-and-glass staircase.

At the very top of those stairs is the roof deck; 2,700 square feet of the home is dedicated to outdoor space, including a sprawling entertainment area with views of the Empire State Building and beyond. The 30-foot infinity pool—a rarity for a private unit in Manhattan—is made with blue mosaic tiles, and there’s an indoor-outdoor kitchen and bar behind a set of glass doors. Downstairs, the main kitchen was custom-designed by Italian manufacturer Arclinea and comes with a full suite of Gaggenau appliances.

It’s a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence altogether, but the owner uses the second-floor bedroom as a home office. The primary has plenty of space regardless and includes a bathroom with a Statuario marble tub that’s carved from one big piece of stone.

Home automation is set up for you too, with a Savant Pro system already in place. One aspect of the sleek, contemporary property is charmingly old-school though, if not a bit quirky: The keys to the front door are small enough (and stylish enough) that they can be strung on a necklace and worn like jewelry.

