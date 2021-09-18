Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City , but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose , who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast, leaving their former home available for $25 million.

One of the duplex unit’s most spectacular design elements is right in the entryway: a 45-foot-tall wall of Verdi Alpi marble. It’s a stone with some history, as Rose sourced it from the same Swiss quarry that pioneering modernist architect Mies van der Rohe used for his beloved Barcelona Pavilion . The piece runs all the way from the main level to the uppermost floor and complements the floating oak-and-glass staircase.

At the very top of those stairs is the roof deck; 2,700 square feet of the home is dedicated to outdoor space, including a sprawling entertainment area with views of the Empire State Building and beyond. The 30-foot infinity pool—a rarity for a private unit in Manhattan—is made with blue mosaic tiles, and there’s an indoor-outdoor kitchen and bar behind a set of glass doors. Downstairs, the main kitchen was custom-designed by Italian manufacturer Arclinea and comes with a full suite of Gaggenau appliances.

It’s a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence altogether, but the owner uses the second-floor bedroom as a home office. The primary has plenty of space regardless and includes a bathroom with a Statuario marble tub that’s carved from one big piece of stone.

Home automation is set up for you too, with a Savant Pro system already in place. One aspect of the sleek, contemporary property is charmingly old-school though, if not a bit quirky: The keys to the front door are small enough (and stylish enough) that they can be strung on a necklace and worn like jewelry.