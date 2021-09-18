CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens shine as Kent set up final with Somerset

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doP5H_0c0LIWRZ00

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens propelled Kent into the Vitality Blast final and a showdown with Somerset on Saturday night after a 21-run victory over Sussex at Edgbaston.

Bell-Drummond took centre stage at the top of the order with a stylish 82 from 51 balls while Stevens, who won this competition with Leicestershire in 2004, showed plenty of guile to help Kent post 168 for eight.

The 45-year-old struck 47 not out from 28 balls and then snared David Wiese with his first ball in the reply, with Sussex’s chase undermined by the regular clatter of wickets as they stumbled to 147 all out after 19.1 overs.

While Tymal Mills collected three wickets and Sussex teammate George Garton followed up his two for 24 with a belligerent 41 off 23 deliveries in an impressive all-round display, it is Kent who reached their first final since 2008.

Fred Klaassen and Matt Milnes shared six wickets for Kent, who earlier elected to bat first under blue skies on Saturday afternoon.

Zak Crawley and Joe Denly were unable to make much of an impression, both succumbing to Garton, whose fellow left-armer Mills came in for some punishment when he was introduced.

With his radar off, Bell-Drummond warmed to his task by taking 18 from the over, which ended with an attempted slower ball yorker deposited straight for six.

Kent’s 53 for two after the powerplay was almost singlehandedly down to Bell-Drummond and he brought up a 29-ball fifty in the ninth over, before clobbering a free hit over deep midwicket off Ravi Bopara, who three balls later disturbed the stumps of Sam Billings for 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoGMN_0c0LIWRZ00

It was the first of three wickets to fall in the space of five balls, with Mills re-entering the attack and proving why he is back in the England fold for the T20 World Cup. A 90mph rocket beat the defences of Jack Leaning and from the next delivery Mills located the outside edge of the flat-footed Jordan Cox.

A hat-trick eluded Mills, who had his third wicket in the last over after Grant Stewart was caught behind, but only after Stevens provided some much-needed support to Bell-Drummond, who holed out in the 17th over off Chris Jordan.

There were few brutal blows from the evergreen Stevens but he was still there at the finish and going along at a decent lick, with seven fours in his unbeaten knock, as Kent recorded the highest total of the day so far.

Wickets tumbling at regular intervals kept Sussex continually on the back foot in their chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gD05_0c0LIWRZ00

The Lancashire-bound Phil Salt was the first to go after a thick edge flew to Billings off Fred Klaassen, who had his second scalp when Leaning took a superb diving catch at deep point to see off Delray Rawlins.

Luke Wright under-edged on to his stumps and Stevens made an impact with his first ball when Wiese dragged on before Qais Ahmad located the outside edge of Bopara for 22 to leave Sussex on 57 for five after 8.4 overs.

Unlike Somerset’s lower-order rescue act earlier on in the day, there was no way back for Sussex, despite an enterprising innings from Garton which contained three meaty legside sixes. But after he sliced to short third man with 50 still needed from the last 26, Sussex subsided.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Darren Stevens: Kent's T20 Blast veteran still hungry for more silverware at 45

Darren Stevens might be 45 - and he might just have won his first trophy with Kent in 14 years - but the veteran all-rounder insists he is still hungry for more silverware. "I've got no interest in stopping," said Stevens after playing a key part in helping Kent beat Sussex, and then Somerset, to win the T20 Blast.
SPORTS
The Independent

Kent crowned Vitality Blast champions after beating Somerset in eventful final

Jordan Cox thumped an unbeaten 58 from 28 balls and showcased his amazing athleticism in assisting with a stunning catch as Kent were crowned Vitality Blast champions after defeating Somerset by 25 runs in an eventful final.Cox went through the gears in an innings containing three fours and as many sixes as Kent finished with a flourish to post 167 for seven after losing the toss at Edgbaston, before taking centre stage again in Somerset’s reply.The chase was starting to peter out but Cox made sure there was no way back, diving full length over the rope to palm back...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leaning
Person
Matt Milnes
Person
Tymal Mills
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Daniel Bell
Person
Fred Klaassen
Person
Luke Wright
Person
George Garton
Person
David Wiese
Person
Ravi Bopara
Person
Qais Ahmad
Person
Joe Denly
Person
Sam Billings
Daily Mail

Somerset's Will Smeed should have been given OUT in T20 Blast final at key moment when the teenager was caught by Kent's Jordan Cox via a collision with Daniel Bell-Drummond

The MCC have clarified that Somerset’s Will Smeed should have been given out at a crucial juncture of Saturday’s Twenty20 Blast final at Edgbaston. Cricket’s lawmakers said that as Kent’s Jordan Cox was in control of the ball and remained within playing area, it constituted a fair catch regardless of a collision with team-mate Daniel Bell-Drummond.
SPORTS
SkySports

Vitality Blast: Kent Spitfires beat Somerset in final as Jordan Cox hits unbeaten half-century and sets up stunning catch

Cox hammered 58 not out from 28 balls to rescue the Spitfires from a mid-innings slump at Edgbaston and ensure they posted a competitive total of 167-7. Spinner Roelof van der Merwe took 3-19 for Somerset - who have now lost four T20 finals in a row, but looked on course to snap that sequence after progressing to 61-2 in the ninth over of their reply.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kent Post
BBC

T20 Blast Finals Day: Somerset beat Hampshire in Edgbaston semi-final

Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day - first semi-final, Edgbaston. Hampshire 150 (20 overs): Weatherley 71, Davey 4-34 Somerset 153-8 (19.4 overs): Abell 50, Green 35; Wood 2-26, Currie 2-30 Somerset won by two wickets. Somerset rallied superbly at Edgbaston to beat Hampshire by two wickets and make their first T20...
SPORTS
kentnews.online

Kent Spitfires Triumph In T20 Blast Final

Kent Spitfires Cricket team have added a trophy to the cabinet after wining the T20 Blast Final against Somerset at Edgbaston. The Kent team were not the favourites to win the cup coming into Finals Day, but they put in a magnificent fielding display during their semi-final against Sussex to win by 21 runs.
SPORTS
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman: England Women's boss encouraged by first impressions of Lionesses

New England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman has been encouraged by the first look at her Lionesses squad – but is not setting any targets just yet. Wiegman was appointed as Phil Neville's successor in August 2020, but started the role at the beginning of this month, after leading the Netherlands through their Olympic campaign this summer.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

County cricket finale: Lancashire v Hampshire, Warks v Somerset – live!

Finally a wicket at Edgbaston as Jack Leach falls one run short of his half-century. Danny Briggs the man to strike, bowling into the very sparse footmarks on this solid surface and teasing an edge to slip. Somerset 381 for nine in the 134th over, leading by 14 runs. Cracking work by Leach, it must be said, who batted for three hours and bar a couple of plays and misses, didn’t offer a chance until his eventual demise. Some nice uppercut fours off the seamers and one dancing six off Briggs over cow corner earlier. Chris Silverwood and Joe Root take note...
SPORTS
The Independent

The MCC replaces the word ‘batsman’ with ‘batter’ in the laws of cricket

Marylebone Cricket Club has officially replaced the word ‘batsman’ with the gender-neutral alternative ‘batter’ in the laws of the game.MCC, which owns Lord’s, is recognised as the sole authority on cricket’s laws and has taken the decision to update its terminology in a bid to achieve greater inclusivity.The matter was previously addressed in 2017, but it was decided not to make a change at that point.MCC has today announced amendments to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms “batter” and “batters”, rather than “batsman” or “batsmen”.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 22, 2021Jamie Cox, assistant secretary (Cricket and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Heather Knight century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Derby

Heather Knight hit an inspired captain’s century as England Women sealed their one-day series against New Zealand with a record chase at Derby but only after riding out some late drama.Set a steep 245 to win – two more than their previous best – Knight struck a classy 101 from 106 deliveries to take her team to the cusp of victory.But she fell just short the line, setting up a final equation of six needed from the final over. The scorebook ultimately recorded a three-wicket home win with three balls remaining, but it was a nerve-shredding conclusion as Sophie...
WORLD
The Independent

Willie Poching ‘extremely proud’ to take over as Wakefield head coach

Willie Poching says a decade-long apprenticeship has fully prepared him to become a head coach after he was confirmed in the role by Wakefield. The 48-year-old former Trinity forward stepped in as interim boss following the sacking of Chris Chester in August and enhanced his reputation by guiding the team to five wins from their last seven matches of the Super League season.Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter says he had around 15 expressions of interest in the job and, after speaking to people outside the club and to senior players, chose Poching from a four-man shortlist.“I am delighted that Willie has...
RUGBY
The Independent

Derby’s administrators say Championship club’s survival chances are 95 per cent

Administrators have put Derby’s chances of survival at 95 per cent and are already aware of six parties interested in purchasing the Championship club. The Rams confirmed the appointment of Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou from Quantuma as joint administrators on Wednesday, which triggered an automatic 12-point deduction from the EFL.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

255K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy