CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots sign QB Brian Hoyer to 1-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqoUZ_0c0LIR1w00

The New England Patriots signed quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract and promoted the veteran backup from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, ESPN reported Saturday.

Hoyer and rookie starter Mac Jones are the only QBs on the active roster for Sunday’s game between the Patriots (0-1) and host New York Jets (0-1).

Hoyer, 35, is in his seventh season with New England. He played with the Patriots from 2009-11, then again in 2018 and 2020. He was also with the team for part of 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05T0fQ_0c0LIR1w00 Also Read:
NFL defense rankings: New England Patriots poised for domination in Week 2

This is his 13th NFL season, having also played for Arizona (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016), San Francisco (2017) and Indianapolis (2019).

Hoyer has played in 70 regular-season games (39 starts), completing 59.2 percent of his 1,501 pass attempts for 10,404 yards, 52 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

The Patriots released veteran quarterback Cam Newton, a former league MVP, on Aug. 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2kB9_0c0LIR1w00 Also Read:
Jets vs Patriots: Week 2 NFL preview

Jones, the first-round pick from Alabama, completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in last week’s season-opening 17-16 loss to the visiting Miami Dolphins.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patriots: Tom Brady takes mini shot at Pats fans in latest ad

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady will kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday night in Tampa, again rocking the Buccaneers uniform that made him feel like “Joe Montana in Kansas City” in Sept. 2020, but “Joe Montana in San Francisco” by the time the campaign ended. It’s been...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer to active roster

The New England Patriots elevated quarterback Brian Hoyer and kicker Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday and placed receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve. The Patriots released both players on Aug. 31 but then signed them to the practice squad the following day. Folk,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just broke an NFL record that the QB originally helped the Patriots set in 2007

Tom Brady's new team just broke a record that was held by Tom Brady's old team and the 44-year-old quarterback is a big reason why it happened. The Buccaneers 48-25 win over the Falcons in Week 2 was Tampa Bay's ninth straight win where they scored 30 or more points, which is an NFL record. Plenty of teams in the NFL have won nine straight games, but before Sunday, no team had scored at least 30 points in each of those nine wins.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Fresno Bee

Patriots elevate K Folk, backup QB Hoyer from practice squad

The New England Patriots on Saturday elevated kicker Nick Folk and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Receiver Malcolm Perry was placed on injured reserve. Folk, 36, has played 13 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Jets, Buccaneers and Patriots. After playing for New England...
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots: Mac Jones proves he’s at the top of his QB class

The New England Patriots moved into an early three way tie a top the AFC East after winning their first game of the season against the New York Jets yesterday. While they currently sit in third due to the Buffalo Bills having the best divisional record, and the Miami Dolphins currently owning the tiebreaker after beating the Pats in Week 1, the season is still young, and there’s a lot of football left to be played.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Colt Brennan
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

New England Patriots: Notes & headlines as Week 1 arrives

The New England Patriots will begin their 2021 regular season this Sunday at Gillette Stadium versus the Miami Dolphins. With so many headlines leading up to the game, it will be interesting to see how they all translate onto the field. With a huge roster shakeup and a change at quarterback, the Patriots will have a new look compared to last season. Here are some game notes worth taking a look at prior to the game on Sunday:
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots elevate veterans Brian Hoyer, Nick Folk for season opener against Dolphins

The New England Patriots made two standard elevations on the eve of the 2021 opener against the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Brian Hoyer and kicker Nick Folk have been called up to the gameday roster for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium, according to the NFL transaction wire. Hoyer,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#Jets#American Football#Espn
The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots television coverage for 2021 Week 1

The Miami Dolphins head north to face the New England Patriots in the first week of the 2021 NFL regular season. Opening on the road at New England is becoming a routine for the Dolphins, who had the same Week 1 contest last year, though this season it will have a 4:35pm ET kickoff rather than the 1pm ET start from 2020.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Promote QB Brian Hoyer & K Nick Folk, Place WR Malcolm Perry On IR

The New England Patriots have promoted K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to their active roster on Saturday and placed WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve, according to Mike Reiss. Hoyer, 35, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

New England Patriots pick off New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson four times

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Facing the New England Patriots for the first time, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson received his welcome-to-the-rivalry moment on his first pass. And his second. And two more times after that. The rookie was intercepted four times in his first 10 pass attempts in a...
NFL
Boston Globe

Brian Hoyer is helping the Patriots’ cause, according to Bill Belichick

Despite not seeing any game action this season, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is still earning praise from Patriots coach Bill Belichick. “Brian’s done a great job for us in every area,” Belichick said Monday morning. “He obviously knows the offense better than anyone, any other player or quarterback, so that’s a big help when executing the play.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy