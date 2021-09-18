CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles sign defensive end Josh Sweat to three-year extension

Philadelphia signed defensive end Josh Sweat to a three-year extension Saturday, keeping him with the Eagles through the 2024 season.

Sweat’s agent, Christopher Coy of Vanguard Sports Group, said the extension was for $40 million with a maximum value of $42 million. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and $26.92 million in guaranteed money.

Sweat, 24, is in the final year of his rookie deal.

“I’m excited to let y’all know I’m staying in Philly for at least, you know, a few more years,” Sweat said in a video posted to Twitter. “I’m excited for the years to come and Go Birds.”

Sweat’s role increased in each of his first three years with the Eagles, culminating in last season’s career-best six sacks and 38 tackles in 14 games (three starts). He has 10 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 66 tackles in 40 games, including six tackles in last Sunday’s season-opening 32-6 win at Atlanta.

The Eagles selected Sweat in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

–Field Level Media

