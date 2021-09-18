Editorial: Hotter summers hit urban areas hardest. St. Louis should pursue cool ideas.

St. Louis’ summers are getting hotter, often dangerously hot, because of human-caused climate change. And as is so often the case, the city’s poorest neighborhoods are facing the brunt of the problem. That’s because wealthier neighborhoods tend to have more trees and grass, which absorb heat, while the bare asphalt and cement of less-affluent urban areas radiates it. Some cities have started gathering detailed data to identify their literal hot spots for future mitigation with green-space creation and other methods. St. Louis isn’t among them — but it should be.