The Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar is one of the most enduring figures in reggaeton, playing an integral role in shaping the genre over the decades. Now, he’s gearing up for the latest incarnation of his career as he works on new music, and he’s kicking things off with the blistering anthem “Flow HP.” With its stewing, high-voltage perreo beat, “Flow HP” takes things back to reggaeton’s old-school days and features searing verses from Residente. In a press release, Don Omar explains that he wants his upcoming music to expose who he is as a performer and as a Puerto Rican....

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO