High School Football Team Overcomes 17-Point Deficit With 1:09 Left in Incredible Comeback

Arizona's Hamilton High School pulled off an upset to remember, coming back from a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday.

Hamilton, ranked No. 26 nationally by Max Preps, pulled off the upset over No. 7 Bishop Gorman by recovering two onside kicks and converting the game-winning two-point conversion all within the final 70 seconds of the game.

After hitting a field goal to cut the lead to 24-10, Hamilton recovered an onside kick and scored a rushing touchdown with 29 seconds left. Down by seven, Hamilton then recovered another onside kick, and quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a four-star West Virginia commit, led the Huskies to victory.

With 14 seconds left, Marchiol threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to pull Hamilton within an extra point of drawing level with Bishop Gorman. But Hamilton wasn't looking to tie, and with eight seconds on the clock, Marchiol evaded two Gorman defenders to punch in the game-winning two-point conversion.

To add to his growing legend, Marchiol, the No. 29 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports, limped down the field on the penultimate drive and appeared to ask to be removed from the game with 41 seconds left before continuing the drive. In the end, it proved to be a game-changing decision.