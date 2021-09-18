CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High School Football Team Overcomes 17-Point Deficit With 1:09 Left in Incredible Comeback

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26i8jN_0c0LHwEY00

Arizona's Hamilton High School pulled off an upset to remember, coming back from a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday.

Hamilton, ranked No. 26 nationally by Max Preps, pulled off the upset over No. 7 Bishop Gorman by recovering two onside kicks and converting the game-winning two-point conversion all within the final 70 seconds of the game.

After hitting a field goal to cut the lead to 24-10, Hamilton recovered an onside kick and scored a rushing touchdown with 29 seconds left. Down by seven, Hamilton then recovered another onside kick, and quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a four-star West Virginia commit, led the Huskies to victory.

With 14 seconds left, Marchiol threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to pull Hamilton within an extra point of drawing level with Bishop Gorman. But Hamilton wasn't looking to tie, and with eight seconds on the clock, Marchiol evaded two Gorman defenders to punch in the game-winning two-point conversion.

To add to his growing legend, Marchiol, the No. 29 quarterback recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247 Sports, limped down the field on the penultimate drive and appeared to ask to be removed from the game with 41 seconds left before continuing the drive. In the end, it proved to be a game-changing decision.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
West Virginia State
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo High School football team finding a groove

The San Mateo football team showed it can take care of business when facing an overmatched opponent like the Bearcats did in their season-opening 34-0 win over Saratoga. Now, the Bearcats proved that they can win when their backs are against the wall. After visiting Carlmont tied the game at...
SAN MATEO, CA
AZFamily

3 female soccer players join high school football team

ARCADIA, California (KABC) -- It's no surprise that girls play football. But when Arcadia High School's football coach asked three sophomores to consider joining the team, it came as a bit of shock. "I was kind of surprised, and I didn't think he was being serious. I just thought it...
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Football Team#American Football#Hamilton High School#247 Sports
thepress.net

Heritage High School football team struggles in Honor Bowl loss

Missed opportunities were the theme of the game when the Heritage High football team took on Clovis East in an afternoon game on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Patriots were penalized by more missed opportunities than their opponents. Heritage never led at any point of the game as the Patriots lost...
BRENTWOOD, CA
newschannel20.com

High school football teams forced to forfeit games due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With only three weeks into the high school football season, teams are having to forfeit their games because of COVID-19 and quarantine protocols. On Friday, District 186 announced five people tested positive for COVID-19 at Lanphier High School, four of them are football players. As a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

High School Football: Somerset 28, McCollum 17

Quick take: Koal Detmer threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and the Somerset defense forced three turnovers in a balanced 28-17 victory over McCollum on Friday at Bulldog Stadium. “He’s been doing a great job,” Somerset coach Koy Detmer said. “He’s running the offense and executing what we’re calling...
SOMERSET, TX
Houston Chronicle

An Unprecedented Look at the High-School Football Team That Inspired "Friday Night Lights"

An Unprecedented Look at the High-School Football Team That Inspired “Friday Night Lights”. Nearly two decades before America met Coach Taylor, Tyra Collette and Tim Riggins thanks to a TV series on NBC, author Buzz Bissinger shone a spotlight on the world of Texas high school football in Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream. The photography for the book, which chronicles the 1988 season of the Permian High School Panthers football team in Odessa, Texas, was shot by Robert Clark, then in his early 20s.
ODESSA, TX
Chronicle-Telegram

High school football: Midview dominates Amherst in battle of winless teams

AMHERST — The teacher quickly taught the student ... with the help of his linemen. Midview dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball as Luke Beal’s Middies won for the first time this season, knocking off Ken Fritz’s Amherst Comets 45-7 in Southwestern Conference action at Mercy Health Stadium.
AMHERST, OH
KFOX 14

High school football scores Sept. 17

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week four of the high school football season begins with a full schedule on Friday. Send us your Football Fever photos/videos of you at the games at our ChimeIn. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a...
EL PASO, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy