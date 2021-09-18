CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to reopen in 2024

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The Notre Dame cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024 as the cathedral has now been entirely secured, two years after the disastrous fire that destroyed large parts of the 850-year-old building. In a statement Saturday, “Rebuild Notre Dame,” the public body responsible for...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Related
Wicked Local

Winchester Jumelage to host virtual Notre-Dame de Paris tour

Winchester Jumelage will host a live virtual tour of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Griffin Museum of Photography, 67 Shore Road, Winchester. Presenting the tour will be Michel Picaud, president of the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris. Picaud is a resident of Saint Germain-en-Laye and will bring the group up to date on the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral.
WINCHESTER, MA
WDBO

France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

PARIS — (AP) — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too. The...
RELIGION
Design Taxi

Notre Dame Now Steady For Repair And Could Fully Reopen By 2024 Olympics

More than two years after the devastating fire that consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral, workers have cleaned and stabilized it enough for the iconic building to be rebuilt. Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris, the task force in-charge of restoring the landmark, announced that work is on track to be completed by spring 2024, just in time for the Paris Olympics.
SPORTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Notre-Dame de Paris finally ready for restoration

France’s Notre-Dame cathedral is finally ready to undergo restoration work more than two years after a blaze ravaged the heritage landmark, and remains on course to reopen in 2024, authorities said Saturday, following months of painstaking work to secure the building. The great mediaeval edifice survived the inferno on April...
SOCIETY
New York Post

Notre Dame Cathedral stabilized, ready for repairs 2 years after fire

Restoration work on Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is ready to begin. Two years after a devastating fire destroyed the centuries-old roof of the building and sent its spire crashing down, officials on Saturday said work to secure the remains of the structure is complete, Reuters reported. Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional...
RELIGION
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Independent

France pledges support for Lebanon's new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macro met Friday with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty.“You have an immense and historic responsibility," Macron told Mikati during a joint press conference at the Elysee "We will do everything to help you succeed.”Throughout Lebanon's crisis, France had taken the lead among the international...
MIDDLE EAST
crossroadstoday.com

Vatican Museums, Uffizi team up to confirm a Raphael is real

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two of the world’s most important art museums, the Vatican Museums and the Uffizi Galleries, joined forces for the first time on Friday to inaugurate a small exhibit of rarely seen works by two Renaissance masters that confirmed a painting long suspected of being by Raphael was indeed his work.
MUSEUMS
