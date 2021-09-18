Elise McGhie lifts Kansas offense through impressive stretch over Missouri State
Kansas volleyball hosted the Missouri State Bears Friday night, coming out with a 3-0 victory to go 2-0 in the Jayhawk Classic. In the match, the Jayhawks were on fire offensively, and it seemed KU had finally found its footing on offense. Sophomore setter Elise McGhie has been instrumental to Kansas’s success as of late and appeared to assist on every Kansas kill as her near perfect placement on her sets allowed for the outside hitters to get full contact on the ball.www.kansan.com
Comments / 0