Elise McGhie lifts Kansas offense through impressive stretch over Missouri State

Missouri and Kentucky have long been engaged in a battle for mediocrity supremacy. The Tigers and Wildcats have finished next to each other in the SEC East standings each of the past four years, never better than third or worse than fifth. When they’ve played each other in the past three, the winner has gone on to finish ahead of the loser. From 2017-19, that was Kentucky. Missouri won last year to snap a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO