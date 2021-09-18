Netflix Releases Trailer For The Return of SEINFELD

Seinfeld is coming back to Netflix next month and to make sure that everyone knows they have released a trailer for the classic 90s comedy series. It’s kinda funny and strange that we are seeing a new trailer for a series that pretty much everyone is already familiar with. Most people that haven’t seen Seinfeld are most likely from a younger generation. Also, it’s not like the show hasn’t been around. The series was on Hulu for years and not a day goes by that it’s not playing on TV at some point. But the new trailer makes it feel fresh.