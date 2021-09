IT'S BATMAN DAY! What does that mean? Do we leave cookies and milk for the Dark Knight when he comes down our ventilation shaft? Do we hide Riddler trophies outside so children can find them? Do we cook a giant bat and eat it with our family members that we have to pretend we like one day a year? (No, we're not going to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Osbournes). What does Batman Day mean? Well, all and all, it's a celebration of the caped crusader! One thing is for sure, with the current comic run of "Fear State", the Justice League Snyder Cut finally dropping on home release, upcoming Flash Movie with Keaton & Affleck coming back both as their version of Batman, and the Pattinson movie on the way... it's a damn good time to love the bat!

CELEBRATIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO