CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC main eventer says former NBA player ‘whooped’ him in training

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimate Fighting Championship, Ryan Spann, National Basketball Association, Anthony Smith, Brooklyn Nets, Deron Williams, Utah Jazz, NBA All-Star Weekend. Tonight Ryan Spann is scheduled to appear in his first ever UFC main event. There, at UFC Vegas 37, he will find former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith. Beating Smith would catapult Spann into the top ten of the division and potentially see him taking on the current crop of elites at 205 lbs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Smith scores early submission vs. Spann in UFC main event

Anthony Smith defended his position as a top-10 light heavyweight Saturday, submitting Ryan Spann with a rear-naked choke at the 3:47 mark of the first round in the UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas. Smith dropped Spann earlier in the chaotic round to set up the submission finish....
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC's Ryan Spann Says NBA Star Deron Williams Beat Him Up While Sparring

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Deron Williams, National Basketball Association, Anthony Smith. UFC fighter Ryan Spann trains at the gym owned by ex-NBA star Deron Williams ... and the light heavyweight contender once sparred with the hooper -- AND GOT HIS BUTT KICKED!!. "Deron whooped my ass one day. I'm dead serious....
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anthony Smith calls out Aleksandar Rakic after making quick work of Ryan Spann in UFC Vegas 37 main event

Anthony Smith is determined to get a rematch with Aleksandar Rakic and he used his main event at UFC Vegas 37 to send that message. The former light heavyweight title contender looked better than ever as he picked apart Ryan Spann on the feet and then finished the fight with a rear-naked choke submission with the end coming at just 3:47 in the opening round.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Ryan Spann
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Basketball#Brooklyn Nets#Combat#Nba#Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Tupac Watched His Final NBA Game Between Lakers And 72-10 Bulls: Three GOATs Were In The Arena That Night

Many fans will have a different opinion, but a wide majority of people believe that Tupac Shakur was the greatest rapper to have ever lived. After all, he had everything that a global superstar needed to have to achieve the greatest success. He had the voice, the sound, and the image that transcended boundaries worldwide. There was a point where everyone and their mother knew who Tupac Shakur was, even if they did not listen to rap or hip-hop music.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Anthony, Siakam, Beverley, Thomas, Warriors

Carmelo Anthony wanted to return to the Trail Blazers before signing with the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports writes. Anthony has spent the last two years in Portland but said that management never contacted him about a return. “No, not the way I thought. But honestly, I wasn’t expecting...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Zion Williamson Believes LeBron James Should Be Rated 99 Overall In NBA 2K22

For the NBA 2K22 edition, there are four players tied for the top spot overall as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks all have a rating of 96. But one of the league's brightest young stars believes that is doing a disservice to James.
NBA
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 former players still unsigned in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Following an early postseason exit, the Boston Celtics spent the 2021 NBA offseason retooling their roster. Their moves have certainly been interesting, with the team making a handful of trades for players like Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Juancho Hernangomez. They were also busy in free agency by adding household names like Dennis Schröder and Enes Kanter while agreeing to extensions with Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. For now, fans can only speculate about hypothetical lineup combinations from their new head coach in Ime Udoka, who has taken over for Brad Stevens, the man who will now pull the strings in the front office.
NBA
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley on UFC talks: ‘I don’t think I should be main-eventing for the money I’m making right now’

Sean O’Malley isn’t avoiding big fights, but he’s not exactly pursuing them either — at least not until he signs his next UFC deal. In an appearance Monday on The MMA Hour, O’Malley revealed that he’s targeting December 11 at UFC 269 for his next bout. His opponent has yet to be decided, but one name it won’t be is Frankie Edgar after a proposed matchup between the two failed to come together for November 6 at UFC 268. O’Malley has voiced his philosophy in recent months about the relationship between his level of opposition and his UFC pay, but said that had nothing to do with the Edgar fight ultimately going to Marlon Vera.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC 266 headliner Brian Ortega: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler is ‘the real main event’

Brian Ortega might be the UFC 266 main attraction, but ‘T-City’ believes Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler will steal the show. Ortega will take on Volkanovski for the featherweight title in the main event and, while he’s excited about the matchup, the No. 2-ranked contender claims he’s even more stoked to watch Diaz-Lawler, which will serve as a five-round fight despite no title being on the line.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy