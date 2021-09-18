UFC main eventer says former NBA player ‘whooped’ him in training
Ultimate Fighting Championship, Ryan Spann, National Basketball Association, Anthony Smith, Brooklyn Nets, Deron Williams, Utah Jazz, NBA All-Star Weekend. Tonight Ryan Spann is scheduled to appear in his first ever UFC main event. There, at UFC Vegas 37, he will find former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith. Beating Smith would catapult Spann into the top ten of the division and potentially see him taking on the current crop of elites at 205 lbs.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0