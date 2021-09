UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski promises he will be “a whole different beast” in his trilogy fight against Max Holloway. Volkanovski defeated Holloway at UFC 245 via a lopsided unanimous decision to become the new 145lbs champion in the UFC. The promotion gave Holloway an immediate rematch, but he lost a controversial split decision at UFC 251 last summer to Volkanovski. Since then, Holloway has had another big win over Calvin Kattar in one of the most impressive performances we have ever seen in the Octagon. Holloway is set to take on Yair Rodriguez in November, but if he wins that fight, it’s fully expected that he will get another title shot.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO