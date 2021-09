Smoke was seen engulfing an alligator in Florida who mistook a drone for food and chomped on the device hovering above it, a viral TikTok video showed.The alligator is seen in the video munching on what the uploader said was the drone’s battery, when white smoke begins to cover it. Towards the end of the video, the alligator is seen struggling to swallow the drone.“Oh my God, he’s eating it!” a woman can be heard saying in the video.“George, no! Don’t eat that!” It’s unclear if the alligator was named George.The viral video, shared by a user whose handle is...

