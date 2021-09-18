Woman dies after running onto I-35, getting hit by a car on Northeast Side
A woman died after running onto Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side and getting struck by a car Friday night. Police responded to a report that a person was trying to cross the highway in the 7700 block near the Forum shopping center just before 8:15 p.m. An officer found the woman in a grassy area between an entrance ramp and the highway. When he turned on his emergency lights, the woman ran into the highway traffic and was hit by a 2011 Toyota Camry, according to a police report.www.expressnews.com
