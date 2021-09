Real Madrid Femenino were riding high after eliminating Manchester City in the Champions League at mid-week to qualify for the group stages of the competition for the first time in their history. The win over City came after a blowout loss to Levante. Unfortunately, Real could not build on their momentum from the UWCL, as they were also poor this weekend in a 2-0 loss to their crosstown rivals, Atletico Madrid.

