Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The battle between two division leaders continues Saturday as the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (76-69) try to even their road series against the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants (96-52). First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Braves vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (13-5, 3.49 ERA) makes his 30th start. He has a 1.06 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 10.5 K/9 through 165 IP.

  • Morton has allowed more than 3 runs just once in his last 12 starts; he allowed 2 or fewer runs in eight of those outings.
  • The Braves have won seven of Morton’s last eight road starts.

Giants LHP Alex Wood (10-4, 4.08 ERA) makes his 24th start. He has a 1.23 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 through 125 2/3 IP.

  • The Giants are 16-7 in his starts this season and have won his last six at home, dating back to June 26.
  • The Giants have won six of his last seven starts overall.

Braves at Giants odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:32 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Braves +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Giants -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Braves +1.5 (-205) | Giants -1.5 (+165)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Prediction

Giants 6, Braves 3

Money line (ML)

The Giants have the most wins in baseball and have won 12 of their last 15 games. They are 41-33 against teams with a winning record.

The Braves have dropped three games in a row and four of their last five. They are only 28-37 against winning teams.

The two teams have split four games so far this season.

This is a great pitching matchup, but take the GIANTS (-125).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Giants have the best ATS record in all of baseball at 89-59, while the Braves are 68-77 ATS. However, the Braves are sixth in the majors with a 43-29 road ATS record.

That is countered by the Giants’ 40-33 home ATS record.

San Francisco is 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games but has failed to cover the spread in three straight outings. They have only had two longer streaks without covering this season.

Take the GIANTS -1.5 (+165).

Over/Under (O/U)

10 of the Giants’ last 12 games have finished with totals of 8 or more runs.

Nine of the last 11 for the Braves have, too.

Three of the four games between the teams this season have had 8 or more combined runs.

Take OVER 7.5 (-130).

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

IN THIS ARTICLE
