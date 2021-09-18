Will the Chargers-Cowboys matchup be on in your area?

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are set to get Week 2 underway against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1).

Those in the red area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

Since this is an afternoon game, the only other game that will be shown (periwinkle area) is between the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently 3-point favorites over Dallas. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:25 pm PT.