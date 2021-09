Maryland women’s soccer hits the road to take on the undefeated Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday afternoon. The Terps are coming off back-to-back draws, most recently tying Penn this past Thursday, 1-1. It was only the second time the Terps have been outshot all season, as the Quakers had 18 shots to Maryland’s 13. The shot total of 13 is well below the Terps’ season average of 16.9 shots per game. Penn did an applaudable job neutralizing Maryland’s offense for most of the night.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO