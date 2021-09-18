Monrovia eviction moratorium repealed for commercial tenants

The Monrovia City Council adopted the Urgency Ordinance No. 2020-08U on Sept. 7, 2021, which repeals the emergency moratorium on the eviction of commercial tenants for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 financial hardships and “no-fault” commercial evictions.

The City Council recognized the potential threat to public health and safety that could occur if residential and commercial tenants were evicted during the pandemic as a result of COVID-related financial hardships in March and April of 2020. The City Council adopted urgency ordinances to impose moratoriums on evictions.

It has become apparent that a local moratorium on commercial evictions may no longer be necessary to protect public health and safety. City. Council and staff have heard from local business owners, property owners, and a representative of the Chamber of Commerce that many commercial tenants and landlords in the City impacted by COVID-19 have been able to work out payment arrangements or deferrals.

On September 1, 2020, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors amended the County’s commercial eviction moratorium to make it the baseline protection for unincorporated territory and incorporated cities in the County. The protections extend to businesses with fewer than 100 employees.