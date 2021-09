Warning: You are going to want every piece. When it comes to wearing jewelry, there are those everyday pieces that we may never take off and the others that come out of the box for special occasions. However, both connect the wearer to a form of emotion, a moment in time or even another person. Designer Bernard James thoroughly understands how personal jewelry can be as he designs with an intimate and individualized approach. His latest delivery, ‘The Mirror Collection’, inspires one to reflect on their identity and see themselves connected to a larger community through fine jewelry.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO