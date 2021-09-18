Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Bagnaia stormed to his second-successive pole with a new lap record at Misano, while Miller shadowed him in qualifying in a repeat of Saturday at Aragon last weekend. The Italian appears to be one of the strongest on race pace coming into Sunday’s race and could give his title hopes a bit more of a boost with a victory, having reduced the deficit to Fabio Quartararo – who will start third at Misano - to 53 points with his Aragon win.