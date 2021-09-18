CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller ‘happy to play blocker’ for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Cover picture for the articleBagnaia stormed to his second-successive pole with a new lap record at Misano, while Miller shadowed him in qualifying in a repeat of Saturday at Aragon last weekend. The Italian appears to be one of the strongest on race pace coming into Sunday’s race and could give his title hopes a bit more of a boost with a victory, having reduced the deficit to Fabio Quartararo – who will start third at Misano - to 53 points with his Aragon win.

Autosport Online

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Marquez battled hard with Bagnaia in the 23-lap Aragon contest, launching seven overtakes across the final three laps in an ultimately futile bid to deny the Ducati rider his maiden MotoGP win. The six-time MotoGP world champion is no stranger to battling with Ducatis for victory, having gone head-to-head with...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Bagnaia held off Honda’s Marc Marquez in a thrilling battle for victory in Sunday’s 23-lap race at Aragon, marking the Italian’s first win in the premier class and making him the eighth different rider in 2021 to take to the top step of the podium. The Italian has come close...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

The Ducati rider blitzed the six-year-old Aragon lap record on Saturday to take his second pole of the season by over three tenths of a second to lead teammate Jack Miller in the team’s first 1-2 since Aragon 2018. Bagnaia admits he “wasn’t expecting” a lap like that and credits...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

MotoGP: Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia wins Aragon Grand Prix

Italy's Francesco Bagnaia won his first MotoGP from pole at the Aragon Grand Prix despite a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez. Ducati's Bagnaia held on as Spain's Marquez tried to overtake him seven times with three laps remaining. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo retained his championship lead despite finishing eighth. "This...
MOTORSPORTS
Fabio Quartararo
Tacoma News Tribune

Bagnaia fends off Márquez to win MotoGP race in Spain

Francesco Bagnaia fended off a late charge by Marc Márquez to win the Aragón GP for his first MotoGP victory on Sunday. Bagnaia and Márquez exchanged positions at the top a few times in the final laps but the Italian held on after Márquez went wide off the track in the final meters at the Motorland track. Joan Mir finished in third place.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

KTM has overhauled its line-up at the Tech3 squad for 2021, with Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci being moved aside to make way for current Moto2 championship leaders Gardner and Fernandez. Gardner currently leads his rookie teammate Fernandez at Ajo Motorsport by 39 points in the Moto2 standings, with the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

A sudden downpour just ahead of the second 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class on Friday left the Misano circuit saturated and would ensure Maverick Vinales would end the day fastest of all courtesy of his FP1 time. With the weather forecast unsettled for the whole weekend, the track was...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

The 15-time MotoGP race winner has stepped into the seat vacated by Franco Morbidelli, who has been signed by Yamaha until the end of 2023 to take Maverick Vinales’ place at the factory squad. Dovizioso rode a Ducati for eight years between 2013 and 2020, and latterly tested for Aprilia...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

Marquez’s recovery from his serious right arm break has been much slower than anticipated this season, with the six-time world champion continuing to lack strength in his right shoulder. This is affecting him at clockwise circuits, with the nature of Misano and especially the high grip levels it offers making...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo in FP3, Marquez crashes

The miserably wet conditions from Friday gave way to gloriously hot sunshine for the third 45-minute practice session of the Misano weekend. As a result, improvements on the combined times started to come in almost immediately, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro the first significant improver to fourth. As the session ticked...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

The Petronas SRT rider fell from his Yamaha just over five minutes into the first part of qualifying at Misano at the Turn 15 left-hander. He was able to complete the session on his second M1, but couldn’t improve on his initial 1m32.967s set before his crash, meaning he’ll start second-to-last on Sunday just ahead of team-mate Andrea Dovizioso.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

The Devil and the Beast step onto a MotoGP podium. It could be the start of a joke, but it’s exactly the scenario which occurred last Sunday at Misano as Fabio ‘El Diablo’ Quartararo and Enea Bastianini – affectionately known as ‘Bestia’, or ‘the Beast’ – trailed home factory Ducati’s in-form winner Francesco Bagnaia.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Morbidelli “didn’t think it was possible” to make Misano MotoGP start

Morbidelli has been out of action since June’s Dutch TT after undergoing surgery on a left knee injury, and made his return at Misano last weekend – which also happened to be his debut with the factory Yamaha team as Maverick Vinales’ replacement. The three-time MotoGP race winner qualified 16th...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Marquez "over my limit" chasing Bastianini in Misano MotoGP race

Bastianini came from 12th on the grid on his two-year-old Ducati to overtake Marquez for fourth by the sixth lap of Sunday's 27-lap Misano race. The Avintia rider went on to finish third to claim his first podium in the premier class, later admitting passing Marquez – whom he called "the boss of MotoGP" – was "fantastic".
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Bagnaia Leads Every Lap And Claims Back-To-Back Win At Misano GP

Bagnaia’s debut in MotoGP was three years in the making. The Italian managed to secure a win in the last race in the Aragon round against Marc Marquez and managed to fend off Fabio Quartararo in Misano. The win, while stellar, still sees Quartararo in first place in the MotoGP’s...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

What part will Michelin play in the MotoGP title race?

Conspiracy theories are a big deal these days – people adding two and two to make five, explaining away complex issues with simple (but incorrect) answers. So when Fabio Quartararo ran away with last month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, while his main title rivals Pecco Bagnaia and Joan Mir finished 14th and ninth, complaining of dud tyres, the conspiracy theorists leapt into action.
MOTORSPORTS

