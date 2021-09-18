CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: #MACtion

By Zachary Winiecki
ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history between No. 5 Iowa (2-0) and Kent State (1-1) may be limited, but there’s a closer connection to the MAC than fans may think. “I can’t give you a ballpark number,” Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said on how many MAC players the team has recruited. “I’ve joked about that a lot of times with our staff. We waste a lot of time recruiting. We should wait till the MAC schools get their guys lined up and go poach.”

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Charlie Jones
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Iowa State#American Football#Hawkeye Hq#Mac#The University Of Buffalo#Sec#Hawkeyes#Hustlebelt#Kent State 7#Kent State 13#Kent State 17#Iowa 45#Kent State State#Kent State 3 Totally#Hawkeyehq Com#Kent State 14#Kent State#Hawkeye Headquarters
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

The pregame show: Colorado vs No. 5 Texas A&M

Jeff Tarpley with Gigem247 takes all your questions as the Aggies prepare to play the Colorado Buffaloes from Empower Field at Mile High today at 2:30 pm CST on Fox. Today, he closes things out for the week with a look at the special teams. Texas A&M was missing a...
COLORADO STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

Staff Picks: Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 14, 2019; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Nick Niemann (49) chases Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa beat Iowa State 18-17. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports. Chris Williams, Publisher – Iowa State 24, Iowa 20. Jared Stansbury, Managing Editor – Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Boise State-UTEP pregame

BOISE — First-year Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said his goal was to ‘hang half-a-hundred’ points on the scoreboard each game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Pregame Blitz VIDEO: Auburn vs. Alabama State

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin's club will look to keep it rolling this week, hosting Alabama State (11 a.m. CST, SEC Network) after getting off to a strong start with a 60-10, season-opening win over Akron last weekend. The Tigers are 49-point favorites, per VegasInsider.com. The last meeting between the...
ALABAMA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Set for Gopher Invitational

The University of Iowa men’s golf team heads to Independence, Minnesota, for the Gopher Invitational. The event is hosted annually by Minnesota at Windsong Farm Golf Club. Rounds one and two will be played Sunday with golfers teeing off from holes number one and 10 beginning at 7:15 a.m. (CT) with continuous play into the second round. The final round will tee off Monday at 7:15 a.m. (CT) from holes number one and 10.
GOLF
Gatorsports.com

Gator Extra: Pregame notebook

No. 11 Florida (1-0) at South Florida (0-1) Line: Florida by 28 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Florida leads 1-0. The Gators have won three straight at Raymond James Stadium, all in the Outback Bowl. They beat Iowa twice, in 2005 and 2016, and knocked off Penn State in 2010. The last time Florida played a regular-season game in Tampa was in 1989 against Mississippi State, a 21-0 victory.
NFL
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

It’s football time in the Bluegrass folks, and this week, the Kentucky Wildcats host one of their biggest games of the season as they welcome the Missouri Tigers to Kroger Field. Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. You can also watch the game online...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy