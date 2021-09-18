Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: #MACtion
The history between No. 5 Iowa (2-0) and Kent State (1-1) may be limited, but there’s a closer connection to the MAC than fans may think. “I can’t give you a ballpark number,” Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz said on how many MAC players the team has recruited. “I’ve joked about that a lot of times with our staff. We waste a lot of time recruiting. We should wait till the MAC schools get their guys lined up and go poach.”www.ourquadcities.com
Comments / 0