WATCH: West Virginia stuns Virginia Tech with two explosive touchdowns to start

Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire

West Virginia is off to a fast start in Morgantown.

After holding the Hokies to a three-and-out on their first possession, the Mountaineers wasted no time in funding their first points of the game.

Check out this explosive 80-yard touchdown run from Mountaineers star running back Leddie Brown. Was he even touched?

The WVU defense came up big again on the next possession, forcing a Hokies’ punt.

In another quick drive, West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege connected with wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for another 29-yard touchdown.

Saquon Barkley picked West Virginia

ESPN College Gameday made their official picks for the old-school rivalry in Morgantown and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who was the celebrity guest picker, chose West Virginia to pull off the win.

“My boy David Sills gave me an update that they’re ready to go. I’m going WV,” said Barkley. While Howard agrees with the Penn State great, Corso and Herbstreit believe in Virginia Tech.

The Hokies finally got on the board with a quick strike from Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson.

It’s 14-7 in Morgantown. This one has the makings of a great rivalry renewed.

The rushing game has been a perfect balance to the explosive Mountaineers passing attack. Coming into the game, the Mountaineers had 246 rushing yards, an average of 3.2 yards per carry and seven touch- downs. The passing attack has totaled 621 yards, four touchdowns and an average of 14.1 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 867 yards of total offense, 11 touch- downs, an average of 5.9 yards per play and an average of 45.0 points per game.

While the Virginia Tech defense stunned North Carolina in the season opener, it appears West Virginia is going to create issues on both sides of the ball.