CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Buckeyes captain Zach Harrison ruled out for Tulsa matchup

By Austin Ward about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEJBA_0c0LE5nb00
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison won't play against Tulsa. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State defensive overhaul will have to start without a captain.

Junior defensive Zach Harrison will be unavailable for the possible bounce-back opportunity for the Buckeyes on Saturday against Tulsa, forcing the unit to look elsewhere for a pass-rushing threat.

Harrison was widely praised for delivering one of the most impressive offseasons of anybody in the program, growing as a vocal leader and tapping into his immense physical potential. That paid off with a game-changing sack and forced fumble in the season opener, though Harrison and the rest of the Rushmen didn’t have much of an impact in the stunning upset loss to Oregon last week.

Now Ohio State will have to retool at least for one week without Harrison on the field at all after the team officially released its availability report ahead of kickoff in the Horseshoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en52t_0c0LE5nb00
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison had a sack and forced fumble in the opener. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

“I mean, [the lack of pressure] it is frustrating for sure,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday. “We’ve got to create some disruption, we’ve got to affect the quarterback and we didn’t do that.

“We all are taking a hard look at everything we’re doing from scheme to our structure, all those types of things. What gives us the best chance as we play against Tulsa to win the game?”

The Buckeyes have more than enough talent still on hand to get a tuneup victory in a rare game coming off a loss. But Ohio State obviously would have preferred to have all options available to it as it tries to make across-the-board corrections on defense.

Starting safety Josh Proctor is also out following his season-ending leg injury last week, and that might actually be a more pressing concern for the Buckeyes given the recent problems in the secondary. Ohio State has been looking at a handful of candidates to fill in for Proctor in the backend, including a shift over from cornerback to safety for Ryan Watts.

That will all be closely monitored after kickoff for Ohio State against Tulsa in the Horseshoe. Here is the complete Availability Report for the Buckeyes, making note that the program doesn’t reveal specific injury or disciplinary details.

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • RB Marcus Crowley
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • DE Zach Harrison
  • OL Jakob James
  • BUL Jaylen Johnson
  • OL Trey Leroux
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • OL Harry Miller
  • DL Noah Potter
  • SAF Josh Proctor
  • OL Ryan Smith
  • OL Toby Wilson

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Postgame updates: Ohio State Buckeyes top Tulsa 41-20

The Ohio State football team returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff with Tulsa, and the Buckeyes are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season. The No.9 Buckeyes (1-1) lost to Oregon in Week 2 and now face the Golden Hurricane (0-2)...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

With Zach Harrison out, Ohio State football may ask for more from J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With Zach Harrison unavailable against Tulsa on Saturday, Ohio State football will likely ask for more from its promising freshman defensive ends. J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer have both mixed into the rotation through the Buckeyes’ first two games. Harrison’s absence, and the potential for game control in OSU’s favor, opens the door for both to play their biggest role yet.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Buckeyes offensive lineman, captain exits vs. Tulsa

All signs point to Ohio State missing a preseason All-American offensive lineman for the remainder of Saturday’s game. Offensive guard Thayer Munford exited the Buckeyes game against Tulsa in the first quarter with the help of trainers. An apparent leg injury, he limped off the field but needed two trainers...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Watts
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Noah#American Football#Columbus#Rushmen#Wr
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Tulsa Before Its Week 3 Matchup with the Buckeyes

3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, SEPT. 18. While Ohio State’s ongoing defensive struggles might lead to the conclusion that most competent teams in the country could put up some points on the Buckeyes, it shouldn’t come as much surprise that the Scarlet and Gray opened as a 31-point favorite for Saturday’s afternoon affair at Ohio Stadium.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Buckeyes open as 31-point favorites over Tulsa

Ohio State is favored by 31 points over Tulsa according to various sportsbooks in a game that will take place in Columbus on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Buckeyes (1-1) are coming off a 35-28 loss to visiting Oregon. The Golden Hurricane (0-2) lost 28-23 at Oklahoma State last Saturday. In the first week of the season, Tulsa lost to UC-Davis from the FCS level, 19-17.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot will be in attendance for Arkansas-Texas matchup

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns are in Fayetteville to take on Arkansas in front of a sold-out crowd, and they will have a highly touted recruit making the trip to watch them. Four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will attend Texas’ matchup with Arkansas. The Temple, Texas, native is the No. 11 athlete in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 18 overall prospect in the state according to 247Sports.
TEMPLE, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy